EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)

BRUSSELS Feb 24 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics
to acquire U.S. car and audio systems maker Harman International
Industries (approved Feb. 23)
-- U.S. technology products distributor Tech Data
to acquire U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet's
IT business (approved Feb. 23)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German synthetic rubber maker Lanxess AG to
acquire U.S. specialty chemical company Chemtura
(notified FEb. 24/deadline March 31)
-- Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp to
acquire a 25 percent stake in German auto parts maker Hay
Holding GmbH from Japanese car parts maker Musashi Seimitsu
Industry Ltd (notified Feb. 24/deadline March
31/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire British
vehicle leasing company Zenith from private equity firm
HgCapital Trust Plc (notified Feb. 23/deadline March
30/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Lone Star to acquire German building
materials maker Xella from private equity firm PAI Partners and
funds managed by Goldman Sachs' investment arm (notified
Feb. 22/deadline March 29)
-- AMC Entertainment Holdings, which is part of
China's Dalian Wanda Group, to acquire cinema operator Nordic
Cinema Group (notified Feb. 22/deadline March 29/simplified)
-- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire Dutch rival
Group Delta Lloyd (notified Feb. 22/deadline March 29)
-- Indian car parts maker and engineering group Motherson
Sumi Systems Ltd to acquire Finnish maker of wiring
harnesses for trucks PKC Group (notified Feb.
21/deadline March 28)
-- Qatar Airways to acquire a 49 percent stake in Italian
carrier Meridiana (notified Feb. 21/deadline March 28)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 27
-- German engineering company Siemens to acquire
U.S. software company Mentor Graphics (notified Jan.
23/deadline Feb. 27)
-- Japan's NKT Cables to acquire Swiss power and
automation company ABB's high voltage cable business
(notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb. 27)
MARCH 2
-- Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos to acquire French
chemical company Arkema's Oxo-alcohols business
(notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)
-- Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to
acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's beer businesses in
central and eastern Europe (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)
MARCH 7
-- Investment group KKCG and Taiwanese technology company
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which is also known as
Foxconn, to set up a private equity fund (notified Jan.
31/deadline March 7/simplified)
MARCH 8
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire
minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over
software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified
Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
MARCH 9
-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR)
to acquire a stake in German market research firm GfK
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
MARCH 10
-- Denmark's Dong Energy, Australian investment
bank Macquarie Group Ltd and Taiwanese chemicals
company Swancor Ind Co Ltd to jointly acquire a
Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 1 Wind Power Co Ltd
(notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10/simplified)
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10)
-- Fairfax Financial HOldings Ltd to acquired
certain Latin American and eastern European operations of
American International Group (AIG). (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10/simplified)
MARCH 13
-- Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB)
and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
to acquire joint control of U.S. data centre operator Vantage
Data Centers Holding Company (notified Feb. 6/deadline March
13/simplified)
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- Private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners
IV to acquire joint control of U.S. hospitality operator Apple
Leisure Group (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)
-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea
and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint
control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb.
6/deadline March 13/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsui Group to acquire a stake in UK
train operator Group Anglia Rail Holdings from Dutch state-owned
public transport firm Abellio (notified Feb. 2/deadline March
13/simplified)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 14
-- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire
German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG
(notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security
products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline
March 14/simplified)
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis
(notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding