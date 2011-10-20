EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 20)

BRUSSELS Oct 20 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:N
-- U.S.-based Seagate Technology to acquire Samsung
Electronic's hard disk drive business (approved Oct.
19)
-- U.S. equipment maker Caterpillar to acquire
German maker of gas and diesel engine maker MWM Holding GmbH
(approved Oct. 19)
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 20
-- Dutch bank AEGON's Spanish unit to acquire a 50
percent stake in Spanish life insurer Cajaburgos Vida, part of
Banca Civica (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct.
20/simplified)
OCT 26
-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro
to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 21/deadline
Oct. 26)
OCT 28
-- U.S. company Dow Chemical and Japanese trading
house Mitsui to set up a Brazilian joint venture
(notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)
-- German conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) to acquire Dutch
engineering company NEM Holding (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct.
28)
OCT 31
-- Vitol Investment Holdings, a unit of oil trader Vital
, and U.S. energy company ArcLight to acquire joint
control of Luxembourg-based Petro Lux (notified Sept.
26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
NOV 3
-- Belgian building materials group Etex to acquire German
peer Lafarge's gypsum assets in Europe and South
America (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)
-- Private equity group TPG Capital LP to acquire a
stake in Danish online brokerage Saxo Bank from Portugal's Banco
Espirito Santo (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov.
3/simplified)
NOV 7
-- Danish dairy coperative Arla Foods to acquire German
dairy cooperative Allgauland (notified Sept. 15/deadline
extended to Nov. 7 from Oct. 20 after Arla offered commitements)
NOV 8
-- German fruit producer Agrana and Austrian equipment maker
RWA to combined their subsidiaries into a joint venture
(notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov. 8)
NOV 9
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to Nov. 9 from Oct. 24
after Suedzucker offered commitments)
NOV 10
-- U.S. cleaning and pest-control services company Ecolab
to acquire water treatment services company Nalco
Holding (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 10)
NOV 14
-- German industrial services company Buchen
Industrieservice to acquire German technical services company
ThyssenKrupp Xervon (notified Oct. 6/deadline Nov.
14/simplified)
NOV 15
-- German natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas
Aktiengesellschaft to sell a 25.1 percent stake in VNG Austria
to CE Gas Marketing & Trading (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov.
15/simplified)
NOV 17
-- U.S. agribusiness company Cargill to acquire
KoroFrance, the holding company of Dutch animal feed maker
Provimi from private equity firm Permira (notified Oct.
11/deadline Nov. 17)
-- French company Caisse des Depots et Consignations to
acquire 50 percent of a Paris real estate from a subsidiary of
French insurer Axa (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov.
17/simplified)
-- French power and transport engineering group Alstom
and Bouygues subsidiaries Bouygues
Immobilier and Exprim SAS to form a joint venture (notified Oct.
11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)
NOV 23
-- Dutch conglomerate Philips Electronics NV to acquire
lighting product company Indal (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov.
23)
NOV 30
-- U.S. technology company Western Digital Corp to
acquire Hitachi's hard disk drive business (notified
April 20/deadline extended for the fourth time to Nov. 30 from
Nov. 9 after Western Digital offered remedies)
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric, Russian energy
producer and importer Inter Rao Ues and Russian engine maker
United Engine Corporation to set up a joint venture (notified
Sept. 30/deadline Nov 9/simplified)
DEC 13
-- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext to
merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Dec. 13 from Aug. 4
after Commission opens in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
