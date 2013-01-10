EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 10)

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS Jan 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
JAN 10
-- Private equity firm Reggeborgh approved to acquire sole control of Dutch builder Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin under simplified rules.
DEC 28
-- Private equity firm HIG Europe Capital withdrew notification to buy car fuel distributor Petrochem Carless Holdings.
DEC 21
-- Walt Disney Co approved to buy Lucasfilm under normal rules.
-- U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board granted approval to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based automated handling systems maker Dematic under simplified rules.
-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors , and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor the Maurin Group, cleared to acquire joint control of Opel car distributor Auto Distribution Provence under simplified rules.
DEC 20
-- Canadian private equity company Onex Corp okayed to buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG under normal rules.
DEC 19
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR approved to acquire joint control of hotel operator QMH under normal procedure.
DEC 14
-- German meat producer FIRoWa Handels GmbH and peer OSI Europe Foodworks approved to set up a joint venture under simplified rules.
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
DEC 20
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies to buy Luxembourg-based communications services company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline May 5 extended from Dec. 21 for phase II investigation)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 14
-- Alpha Bank, Eurobank EFG Private Bank (Luxembourg) SA and Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd to acquire shopping mall operator Liberty Center SRL (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)
JAN 16
-- Hedge fund Strategic Value Partners to buy German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (notified Nov. 30/deadline Jan. 16)
JAN 18
-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polish fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy (notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)
JAN 22
-- Irish credit institution Elavon Financial Services Ltd, which is a subsidiary of U.S. bank Bancorp, and Spanish bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture (notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)
JAN 23
-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (notified Dec. 7/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)
JAN 28
-- Private investment firm Vitronet Investments, which is jointly controlled by German utility RWE and Luxembourg-based Aesop S.a.r.l, to acquire German information services provider Infinity (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28/simplified)
JAN 29
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, TPG LundyCo L.P. and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire British hotel operator Kew Green (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)
JAN 30
-- Japanese car parts company Yazaki Europe to acquire sole control of car electrical distribution systems maker S-Y Systems Technologies Europe, which jointly controlled by Yazaki and Continental Automotive GmbH (notified Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 30/simplified)
JAN 31
-- Austria's EVN Netz GmbH, Austrian pipeline operator Fergnas Netz and gas network Gasnetz Steiermark to acquire a stake in Austrian Gas Grid Management (notified Dec. 17/deadline Jan. 31/simplified)
FEB 5
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan. 15 after UPS offered commitments)
-- German private equity group Droege International to take control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5)
FEB 6
-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60 percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- U.S. clothing firm PVH to acquire clothing company Warnaco (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui to acquire part of American car dealer Penske Automotive Group's Italian subsidiary PAG Italy S.r.l. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
-- French public financial group CDC to set up a joint venture with French computer firm Bull focused on cloud computing (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to acquire joint control of MELCO Elevator Vietnam Co. Ltd. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
FEB 11
-- French financial group PAI Partners to take control over French industrial supplier Industrial Parts Holding (IPH)(notified Jan. 7/deadline Feb. 11)
FEB 27
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)
MAY 15
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies to buy Luxembourg-based communications services company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline May 5 extended from Dec. 21 for phase II investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.