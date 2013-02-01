EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 1)

BRUSSELS Feb 1 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German private equity group Droege International to take
control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis
(approved Feb. 1)
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui to acquire part of
American car dealer Penske Automotive Group's Italian
subsidiary PAG Italy S.r.l. (approved Feb. 1)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 6
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire U.S.
specialty chemicals maker Cytec's coating resin business
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
-- Japanese auto parts maker U-Shin to buy French
car parts equipment maker Valeo's car lock unit
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60
percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer
Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and
Russian steel producer Severstal to acquire joint
control of Russian steel product maker
Severstal-SSC-Vsevolozhsk, which is now soley controlled by
Severstal (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
FEB 11
-- French financial group PAI Partners to take control of
French industrial supplier Industrial Parts Holding
(IPH)(notified Jan. 7/deadline Feb. 11)
FEB 18
-- Japanese camera maker Canon to acquire Belgian
document recognition company Iris (notified Jan.
14/deadline Feb. 18)
FEB 20
-- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice to acquire
British consumer goods retailer B&M (notified Jan. 16/deadline
Feb. 20/simplified)
FEB 22
-- Belgian state-owned investment company SFPI to acquire a
controlling stake in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
(notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb. 22)
-- The Turkish subsidiary of German power utility E.ON
to buy a 50 percent stake in Turkish power company
Enerijsa, which will give it joint control with Turkey's Haci
Omer Sabanci Holdings group (notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb.
22/simplified)
-- Japanese engineering company IHI Corp to buy the
remaining 49 percent of German car turbo charger maker IHI
Charging Systems International it does not own from German car
maker Daimler AG (notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb.
22/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy
data information provider Cerved Holding (notified Jan.
18/deadline Feb. 22/simplified)
FEB 25
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Finnish grocery
chain Suomen Lahikauppa from IK Investment Partners (notified
Jan. 21/deadline Feb. 25)
MARCH 4
-- Drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca
to acquire joint control of Amylin Pharmaceuticals
(notified Jan. 28/deadline March 4/simplified)
-- Norwegian group Orkla to buy family-controlled
foods group Rieber & Soen (notified Jan. 28/deadline
March 4)
MARCH 5
-- U.S. carmaker General Motors to buy some
operations belonging to car financing services provider Ally
Financial (notified Jan. 29/deadline March 5/simplified)
MARCH 6
-- Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon and U.S. bank Wells
Fargo to set up a joint venture to lease airplanes
(notified Jan. 30/deadline March 6/simplified)
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the fourth time to March 6 from
Feb. 27 after Ryanair offered more commitments)
MAY 30
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended for the second
time to May 30 from May 15 after the companies asked for more
time)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.