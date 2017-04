EU mergers and takeovers (June 20)

BRUSSELS, June 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines okayed to buy a 49 percent stake in British peer Virgin Atlantic under normal rules

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 20

-- Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners to buy out personal computer maker Dell Inc (notified May 15/deadline June 20)

JUNE 24

-- U.S. derivatives and exchange and clearinghouse operator IntercontinentalExchange Inc to buy New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext (notified May 17/deadline June 24)

JUNE 26

-- Spanish book retailer Circulo, which is a joint venture between German media group Bertelsmann and Spanish company Planeta, to acquire joint control of its wholly-owned subsidiary book seller Yadican together with Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

JUNE 27

-- Trading house Argos to buy French energy product retailer Etablissements Joseph Wallach S.A.S (notified May 23/deadline June 27)

JUNE 28

-- Fonds Strategique d'Investissement S.A., which is controlled by French investment fund Caisse des Depots et Consignations, to acquire joint control of shipping services provider CMA CGM together with industrial group Yildirim Holding A.S. and holding company Merit Corporation (notified May 24/deadline June 28)

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital to acquire joint control of U.S. business software maker BMC Software Inc (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and financial services company Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire joint control of processed food producer CTI Foods (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

-- Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kayaba Industry Ltd to set up a joint venture in Japan to make motorcycle suspension systems (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

JULY 2

-- U.S. group General Electric Co to buy the aviation business of Italian plane components maker Avio from private equity fund Cinven and Italian defence group Finmeccanica (notified May 13/deadline extended to July 2 from June 18 after GE offered commitments)

-- U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods , Cargill and CHS to combine their North American flour milling businesses to be called Ardent Mills (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

-- French private equity firm PAI Partners to buy R&R Ice Cream from rival Oaktree Capital (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

JULY 4

-- Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor to acquire Bulgarian mobile operator Cosmo Bulgaria Mobile EAD and telephony products retailer Germanos Telecom Bulgaria EAD from Greek telecoms company OTE (notified May 30/deadline July 4)

JULY 5

-- U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co to buy U.S. manufacturer of electronic bill acceptors and transaction mechanisms MEI Conlux from private equity firms Bain Capital and Advantage Partners (notified May 31/deadline July 5)

-- Shell to buy some liquified natural gas assets from Spanish oil company Repsol (notified May 31/deadline July 5/simplified)

JULY 8

-- U.S. medical product maker Baxter International Inc to buy Swedish kidney dialysis product company Gambro (notified June 3/deadline July 8)

JULY 9

-- Private equity firm KKE to acquire indirect control of U.S. industrial machinery manufacturer Gardner Denver Inc (notified June 4/deadline July 9/simplified)

JULY 10

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire sole control of German brakes maker FTE (notified June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)

JULY 12

-- German agricultural cooperative BayWa to acquire joint control of German grain trading company Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to buy waters services supplier South Staffordshire plc (notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)

JULY 15

-- Norwegian maritime classification firm Det Norske Veritas to merge with Hamburg-based peer Germanischer Lloyd (notified June 10/deadline July 15)

JULY 18

-- Italian gas distributor Snam and Luxembourg investment company GICSI to acquire joint control of French gas network operator Transport et Infrastructure Gaz France S.A (notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)

JULY 19

-- Swiss-based oil trader Vitol to buy one of refiner Phillips 66's British power plant (notified June 14/deadline 19/simplified)

JULY 22

-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire indirect sole control of U.S. windows and door maker Jeld-Wen (notified June 17/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- Swiss industrial group ABB to buy U.S. solar energy company Power-One Inc (notified June 17/deadline July 22)

JULY 23

-- US Airways Group and American Airlines to merge (notified June 18/deadline July 23)

SEPT 3

-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SEPT 6

-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.