EU mergers and takeovers (June 21)

BRUSSELS, June 21 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell and private equity firm
Silver Lake Partners to buy out personal computer maker Dell Inc
(approved June 21)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German insurer Allianz SE and others to buy RWE
AG's Czech gas pipeline operator business Net4Gas
(notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- Carlyle Group to buy 40 percent of AlpInvest
(notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 24
-- U.S. derivatives and exchange and clearinghouse operator
IntercontinentalExchange Inc to buy New York Stock
Exchange operator NYSE Euronext (notified May
17/deadline June 24)
JUNE 26
-- Spanish book retailer Circulo, which is a joint venture
between German media group Bertelsmann and Spanish
company Planeta, to acquire joint control of its wholly-owned
subsidiary book seller Yadican together with Spanish telecoms
operator Telefonica (notified May 22/deadline June
26/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Trading house Argos to buy French energy product retailer
Etablissements Joseph Wallach S.A.S (notified May 23/deadline
June 27)
-- Energy trading house Argos Group Holding B.V. to buy
French petrol product retailer Etablissements Joseph Wallach
S.A.S. (notified May 23/deadline June 27)
JUNE 28
-- Fonds Strategique d'Investissement S.A., which is
controlled by French investment fund Caisse des Depots et
Consignations, to acquire joint control of shipping services
provider CMA CGM together with industrial group Yildirim Holding
A.S. and holding company Merit Corporation (notified May
24/deadline June 28)
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital
to acquire joint control of U.S. business software maker BMC
Software Inc (notified May 24/deadline June
28/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and financial
services company Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire joint control
of processed food producer CTI Foods (notified May 24/deadline
June 28/simplified)
-- Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kayaba Industry Ltd
to set up a joint venture in Japan to make motorcycle
suspension systems (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)
JULY 2
-- U.S. group General Electric Co to buy the aviation
business of Italian plane components maker Avio from private
equity fund Cinven and Italian defence group Finmeccanica
(notified May 13/deadline extended to July 2 from June
18 after GE offered commitments)
-- U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods
, Cargill and CHS to combine their
North American flour milling businesses to be called Ardent
Mills (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)
-- Giant U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra
Foods Inc, Cargill and CHS Inc to
combine their North American flour milling businesses into a new
venture Ardent Mills, that would control more than a third of
U.S. capacity (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)
-- French private equity firm PAI Partners to buy R&R Ice
Cream from rival Oaktree Capital (notified May 28/deadline July
2/simplified)
JULY 4
-- Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor to acquire
Bulgarian mobile operator Cosmo Bulgaria Mobile EAD and
telephony products retailer Germanos Telecom Bulgaria EAD from
Greek telecoms company OTE (notified May 30/deadline
July 4)
JULY 5
-- U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co to buy U.S.
manufacturer of electronic bill acceptors and transaction
mechanisms MEI Conlux from private equity firms Bain Capital and
Advantage Partners (notified May 31/deadline July 5)
-- Shell to buy some liquified natural gas assets
from Spanish oil company Repsol (notified May
31/deadline July 5/simplified)
JULY 8
-- U.S. medical product maker Baxter International Inc
to buy Swedish kidney dialysis product company Gambro
(notified June 3/deadline July 8)
JULY 9
-- Private equity firm KKE to acquire indirect
control of U.S. industrial machinery manufacturer Gardner Denver
Inc (notified June 4/deadline July 9/simplified)
JULY 10
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire sole control
of German brakes maker FTE (notified June 5/deadline July
10/simplified)
JULY 12
-- German agricultural cooperative BayWa to
acquire joint control of German grain trading company Bohnhorst
Agrarhandel (notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to
buy waters services supplier South Staffordshire plc (notified
June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)
JULY 15
-- Norwegian maritime classification firm Det Norske Veritas
to merge with Hamburg-based peer Germanischer Lloyd (notified
June 10/deadline July 15)
JULY 18
-- Italian gas distributor Snam and Luxembourg investment
company GICSI to acquire joint control of French gas network
operator Transport et Infrastructure Gaz France S.A (notified
June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)
JULY 19
-- Swiss-based oil trader Vitol to buy one of refiner
Phillips 66's British power plant (notified June
14/deadline 19/simplified)
JULY 22
-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to
acquire indirect sole control of U.S. windows and door maker
Jeld-Wen (notified June 17/deadline July
22/simplified)
-- Swiss industrial group ABB to buy U.S. solar
energy company Power-One Inc (notified June 17/deadline
July 22)
JULY 23
-- US Airways Group and American Airlines
to merge (notified June 18/deadline July 23)
SEPT 3
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SEPT 6
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.