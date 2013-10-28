EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 28)

BRUSSELS Oct 28 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy some of
Campbell Soup Co's brands (approved Oct. 25)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 29
-- Dutch dredger Boskalis and investment company
Reggeborgh to acquire joint control of subsea power cables
supplier Visser & Smit Marine Contracting B.V. which is now
solely controlled by Reggeborgh (notified Sept. 24/deadliine
Oct. 29)
NOV 4
-- Private investment firm TPG and CaixaBank S.A. to set up
a property joint venture by acquiring the business of CaixaBank
unit Servihabitat (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 4/simplified)
NOV 5
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended to Nov. 5 from Oct. 21 after Solvay offered
concessions)
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to buy a
minority stake in Vodafone Omnitel N.V. from U.S. peer Verizon
Communications Inc (notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov.
5/simplified)
NOV 6
-- South African furniture retailer Steinhoff International
Holdings to acquire electrical appliances retailer
Rudolf Leiner Gesellschaft m.b.H. and LKM
Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov.
6/simplified)
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 6)
NOV 12
-- U.S. maker of scientific and laboratory equipment Thermo
Fisher Scientific to buy genetic testing equipment maker
Life Technologies (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 12)
NOV 14
-- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co, Iskandar
Investment Berhad (IIB) which is majority owned by Malaysian
state investor Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and
investment company UWI Capital One to acquire joint control of
Medini Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which is now jointly
controlled by IIB and UWI (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov.
14/simplified)
NOV 18
-- U.S. asset management fund Ares Management LLC and
Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board to acquire joint
control of U.S. building products company CPG International LLC,
which is now solely controlled by Ares (notified Oct.
11/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
-- Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor to take a
stake in a venture owned by Norwegian publishing house Schibsted
and Singapore Press Holdings, and also to set up a
joint venture with Schibsted focusing on South American business
(notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
-- Parkwind, which is an investment vehicle of Belgian
supermarket chain Colruyt Group, and special purpose
vehicle Summit Renewable Energy, which is owned by Japan's
Sumitomo Corp, to acquire joint control of wind farm
operator Belwind 1, which is now solely owned by Summit
Renewable Energy (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
-- French luxury goods company LVMH to buy an 80
percent stake in Italian luxury cashmere clothing brand Loro
Piana (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
NOV 21
-- Czech energy company EPH to acquire Slovakian power
distributor Stredoslovenska Energetika (SSE) from French
state-controlled utility EDF (notified Oct. 15/deadline
Nov. 21)
NOV 25
-- Private equity investor 3i Group to acquire sole control
of ferry operator Scandferries Holdings which is now jointly
controlled by 3i and ACP Affiliates (notified Oct. 18/deadline
Nov. 25/simplified)
NOV 26
-- U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to acquire sole control of
British motor insurer Hastings Insurance Group (notified Oct.
21/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)
NOV 27
-- Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd to buy
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Lucozade and
Ribena brands (notified Oct. 22/deadline Nov. 27)
NOV 29
-- French industrial group Schneider Electric to
buy British engineer Invensys (notified Oct 24/deadline
Nov. 29)
MARCH 10
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Germany
(notified Sept. 3/dateline extended to March 10 from Oct. 22
after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the
deal)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.