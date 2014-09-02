EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 2)

BRUSSELS, Sept 2 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. social network Facebook to buy mobile
messaging startup WhatsApp (notified Aug. 29/deadline Oct. 3)
-- U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly to acquire Swiss peer
Novartis's animal health business (notified Aug.
29/deadline Oct. 3)
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline Oct. 3)
-- China's Huayu Automotive Systems and German
car parts maker KSPG Ag to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
29/deadline Oct. 3/simplified)
-- French food group Danone and ID Logistics to
form a joint venture (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct.
2/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 3
-- Russian oil company Rosneft to acquire the bulk
of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley's physical oil trading
operations (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 3/simplified)
SEPT 4
-- Private equity firms Riverstone Holdings LLC and The
Carlyle Group to jointly acquire Dutch holding company
H.E.S. Beheer N.V. (notified July 30/deadline Sept.
4/simplified)
SEPT 8
-- Italian chemical group Versalis, which is part of Italian
oil and gas group Eni, and Italian bioplastics producer
Novamont to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 1/deadline
Sept. 8/simplified)
SEPT 10
-- Norwegian energy firm Det Norske Oljeselskap
to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Norwegian business (notified
Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10)
SEPT 11
-- Chilean shipping company Compania SudAmericana de Vapores
(CSAV) and German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG
to merge (notified July 23/deadline extended to Sept.
11 from Aug. 28 after the companies offered commitments)
-- British broadcaster BSkyB to acquire Rupert
Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland
and Sky Italia (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 11)
-- Private equity firm H.I.G. European Capital Partners SAS
to buy airport services company Aviapartner (notified Aug.
6/deadline Sept. 11/simplified)
Sept 12
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to Sept. 12 from Sept. 5)
-- Italian chocolate maker Ferrero to acquire Turkish
hazelnut company Oltan (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12)
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to buy a majority
stake in Swedish clothing retailer Gina Tricot from its founder
the Appleqvist family (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept.
12/simplified)
SEPT 14
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer
Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global and Discovery
Communications Inc to acquire UK-based All3Media,
producer of hit TV shows such as "Skins" (notified Aug.
11/deadline Sept. 16)
-- Tokyo-based trading house Itochu Corporation to
acquire 49.9 percent stake in Japanese telemarketing firm
Bellsystem 24 Holdings from U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital
(notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)
SEPT 17
-- A group made up of Aeroports de Paris Management,
Bouygues Batiment International, World Bank private sector arm
the International Finance Corportation, European equity fund
Marguerite Fund and TAV Airports Holdings to acquire airport
operator ZAIC (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Sept. 18/Huntsman offered
third set of commitments on July 28)
SEPT 19
-- U.S. fruit firm Chiquita Brands and Irish rival
Fyffes to merge (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19)
-- French train operator SNCF to form joint
venture with Belgian train operator SNCB, to manage
the operation of the high-speed train service Thalys (notified
Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19)
SEPT 22
--Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22)
-- Austrian wood trader Kaindl to form a joint venture with
DB Mobility Logistics, part of Deutsche Bahn, to take
over operation of a container terminal at Enns in Austria
(notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)
-- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and
Mitsubishi Corp. -controlled Metal One to form a joint
venture to work in the trading of steel waste and scrap in Japan
(notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)
SEPT 23
-- European private equity firms Montagu Private Equity and
Astorg Partners to acquire in vitro medical diagnostics company
Diacine France (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23)
-- U.S. investment firm Centerbridge to acquire control of
Europe's biggest parking management firm Apcoa (notified Aug.
19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
SEPT 24
-- Chinese agribusiness COFCO Corp to acquire Noble Agri,
part of commodity trader Noble Group (notified Aug.
20/deadline Sept. 24/simplified)
-- Hungarian oil and gas group MOL to acquire
Italian company Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian units
(notified Aug. 20/deadline Sept. 24)
SEPT 29
-- German publisher Postdam and German postal services
provider PostCon Deutschland to acquire joint control of post
services company Advo (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept.
29/simplified)
-- Restructuring specialist Droege International Group to
acquire German bookseller Weltbild (notified Aug. 25/deadline
Sept. 29/simplified)
-- German consumer goods company Henkel to
acquire French household cleaner maker Spotless (notified Aug.
25/deadline Sept. 29)
-- Chinese grain trader COFCO Corp to buy a
majority stake in Dutch trader Nidera (notified Aug. 25/deadline
Sept. 29/simplified)
SEPT 30
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire
Norway-based debt collector Lindorff (notified Aug. 26/deadline
Sept. 30/simplified)
-- U.S. agricultural commodities company Archer Daniel
Midland Co to buy Swiss-based food flavours and
specialty ingredients company Wild Flavors (notified Aug.
26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- Private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Riverstone
Holdings LLC to form an oil and natural gas joint venture
Trinity River Energy LLC (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept.
30/simplified)
NOV 3
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
to Nov. 3 after Liberty Global provided further details of
concessions)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)