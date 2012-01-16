EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)

BRUSSELS Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital, which is a subsidiary of Dutch holding company SHV Holdings N.V., and British private equity firm Lion Capital LLP to acquire joint control of frozen snacks producer Buitenfood and Ad van Geloven Holding (Belgian part approved by the European Commission on Jan. 16 and the Dutch part referred to Dutch competition regulators)

-- Japanese holding company Itochu, Belgian chemicals company Tessenderlo Chemie and Germany's Siemens Project Ventures GmbH to acquire joint control of Belgian energy company T-Power (approved Jan. 16)

NEW LISTINGS:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 2

-- Japan's Sony to acquire sole control of mobile phone company Sony Ericsson which is jointly owned by Sony and Ericsson (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 6

-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of Polish power group ERSA which is now jointly controlled by EDF and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

-- Financial services company Advent International Corp to acquire 49.99 percent of industrial company Maxam (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6)

-- French agricultural cooperative Terrena and France's Lyonnaise de Eaux, which is a subsidiary of Suez Environnement to set up a water management joint venture (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

FEB 9

-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Feb. 9 from Jan. 23, the second extension, after the operators submitted additional concessions)

FEB 10

-- German food processing company Saria Bio-Industries, which is owned by Germany's Rethmann Group, to acquire sole control of Dutch food producer Teeuwissen, Dutch holding company Quintet, and Spanish holding company Jagero Holding II (notified Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10)

FEB 15

-- Private equity fund Apollo Global Management to acquire chemical company Taminco from CVC Capital Partners (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15)

-- General Electric and software company Microsoft to set up a healthcare software joint venture (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

FEB 16

-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of Polish power group Kogeneracja which it now jointly owns with Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW) (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)

MARCH 30

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 30 from March 23; Commission carrying out in-depth investigation)

APRIL 2

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)

DEADLINE SUSPENDED TILL FURTHER NOTICE

-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov. 25/Jan. 10 deadline suspended after the EU Commission asked for more information)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.