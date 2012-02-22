EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 22)

BRUSSELS Feb 22 The following are mergers
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline March 26)
-- The Carlyle Group, Axel Paeger and investment firm
Quadriga Capital IV to acquire joint control of hospital
operator AMEOS (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended for the second time to
April 26 from April 2 after the companies provided concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 24
-- Chinese company TPV Technology Ltd to acquire
Dutch electronics group Philips' television business
(notified Jan. 20/deadline Feb. 24)
FEB 27
-- Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede, which is owned by Dutch
lender Rabobank and other partners, and Belgian dredger DEME to
set up a joint venture (notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb.
27/simplified)
FEB 29
-- Russian machine manufacturer OJSC Power Machines and
Japanese electronic products company Toshiba Corp to
set up a joint venture (notified Jan. 25/deadline Feb.
29/simplified)
- PetroFina, which is part of French oil major Total
, to acquire a 35 percent stake in petrochemicals
producer Fina Antwerp Olefins from U.S. oil company ExxonMobil
, giving it full control of the company (notified Jan.
25/deadline Feb. 29/simplified)
MARCH 5
-- Japanese tractor maker Kubota to acquire
Norwegian peer Kverneland (notified Jan. 30/deadline
March 5/simplified)
MARCH 13
-- Miner Anglo American to acquire sole control of
diamond firm De Beers (notified Feb. 7/deadline March
13/simplified)
MARCH 15
-- Private equity firm Cinven to acquire legal support
services company George Topco (notified Feb. 9/deadline March
15)
MARCH 16
-- Japanese investment bank Nomura to acquire Dutch
life and property insurer Delta Lloyd's life insurance
and asset management businesses in Germany (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 16/simplified)
-- Commodities and animal feed producer Forfarmers to
acquire sole control of Dutch peer Hendrix from Dutch animal and
fish feed producer Nutreco Nederland B.V.(notified Feb.
10/deadline March 16)
-- Private equity firm Sun Capital to acquire chemicals
company Elix (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
-- British Airways owner IAG to acquire Lufthansa's
British unit bmi (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16)
-- Spanish builder Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas
and Mitsui Renewable Energy, which is a subsidiary of
Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, to acquire joint control
of FCC Energia (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
MARCH 19
-- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, Austrian
consumer goods producer Tchibo (Austria) Holding GmbH,
investment vehicle ML Participacoes, investment company
Paraguacu Participacoes and investment vehicle Friele Brazil AS
to acquire joint control of coffee producer Ipanema (notified
Feb. 13/deadline March 19/simplified)
-- German oil trader Mabanaft Marquard & Bahls to acquire
German bunker trader and supplier Bominflot (notified Feb.
13/deadline March 19)
MARCH 21
-- Luxembourg-based chemicals distributor Ravago and Dutch
peer Barentz Europe to set up a joint venture (notified Feb.
15/deadline March 21)
-- French oil major Total and Russian gas producer
Novatek to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 15/deadline
March 21/simplified)
-- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd, Sanyo
Special Steel Co Ltd and India's Mahindra Ugine Steel
Co Ltd to set up a joint venture to be called Navyug
Special Steel (notified Feb. 15/deadline March 21/simplified)
MARCH 22
-- French building materials group Saint Gobain
and Turkish glass manufacturer Trakya which is a subsidiary of
Sisecam, to acquire joint control of TRSG Autoglass Holding,
which will in turn acquire Russian glass importer Automotive
Glass Alliance Rus ZAO (notified Feb. 16/deadline March
22/simplified)
APRIL 25
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the second time to
April 25 from March 30)
JUNE 4
-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian
state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline
extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an
in-depth probe)
