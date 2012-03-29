EU mergers and takeovers (March 29)

BRUSSELS, March 29 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Japan's Toshiba Corp to acquire some of Western
Digital production equipment (approved March 26)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Scholz Austria to acquire joint control of waste
management company Asaler Familienholding GmbH (notified March
26/deadline May 4/simplified)
-- Reitan Servicehandel to acquire Finnish kiosk operator
R-Kioski, media distributors UAB Impress Teva and OU Lehepunkt
(notified March 26/deadline May 4/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Towerbrook, York Global Finance and
Apollo VII to acquire joint control of roofing products maker
Monier (notified March 26/deadline May 4/simplified)
-- U.S. cereal company Kellogg Co to acquire Pringles
potato chips from U.S. household products maker Procter & Gamble
Co (notified March 28/deadline May 8/simplified)
-- British packaging company DS Smith to acquire
the recyclyed packaging operations of Svenska Cellulosa
Aktiebolaget (SCA) (notified March 28/deadline May 8)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 30
-- British Airways owner IAG to acquire Lufthansa's
British unit bmi (notified Feb. 10/deadline extended
to March 30 from March 16 after IAG offered commitments)
APRIL 2
-- Swiss-based electronic connector maker TE Connectivity
Ltd to acquire Deutsch Group SAS from French investment
group Wendel (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
-- Danish shipping services company DFDS and
Luxembourg-based terminal services operator C.Ro Ports to
acquire Swedish terminal services operator Alvsborg (notified
Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
APRIL 4
-- Princes Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate
Mitsubishi Corp, to acquire food producer and
distributor AR Industrie Alimentari SpA (notified Feb.
29/deadline April 4)
APRIL 10
-- German insurer Talanx International and Japanese insurer
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance to acquire control of Belgian
banking and insurance group KBC's Polish insurance unit
Waria (notified March 1/deadline April 10)
APRIL 12
-- South Korean conglomerate Samsung and U.S.
company Corning to set up a new OLED glass venture
(notified March 5/deadline April 12/simplified)
-- German disposal company Remondis to acquire
joint control of Dutch waste management services companies
Sortiva and Stam Papier Recycling (notified March 5/deadline
April 12/simplified)
APRIL 13
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline April 13)
APRIL 18
-- German industrial gases maker Linde to acquire
the European homecare business of U.S. peer Air Products and
Chemicals (notified Feb. 24/deadline extended to April
18 from March 30 after Linde offered commitments)
-- Consumer goods retailer Groupe Auchan to acquire
Hungarian supermarket chain Magyar Hipermarket (notified March
9/deadline April 18)
-- Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and
French group Bollore to acquire joint control of Congo
Terminal (notified March 9/deadline April 18/simplified)
-- Hungary's state-owned National Asset Management Zrt to
acquire vehicle parts maker Raba (notified March
9/deadline April 18/simplified)
APRIL 19
-- A group led by Japan's Sony which includes
Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co., Raine
Group and movie mogul David Geffen to acquire record label EMI's
music publishing business (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to
April 19 from April 2 after the group offered commitments)
APRIL 20
-- Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Advent
International to acquire joint control of credit and information
management company Transunion Corp (notified March 13/deadline
April 20/simplified)
APRIL 23
-- French company Bollore and shipping services
company CMA CGM to acquire joint control of Terminal du Grand
Quest (notified March 14/deadline April 23/simplified)
APRIL 26
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended for the second time to
April 26 from April 2 after the companies provided concessions)
APRIL 30
-- CVC Capital Partners to acquire Nordic
construction products and machinery distributor Ahlsell from
Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners (notified March
21/deadline April 30)
MAY 2
-- Infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)
to acquire a stake in the Transitgas pipeline from Belgian gas
transport company Fluxys (notified March 22/deadline
May 2/simplified)
MAY 3
-- Dutch pension fund PGGM to acquire British student
housing group University Partnerships Programme from Barclays
Capital (notified March 23/deadline May 3/simplified)
MAY 22
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the third time to May
22 from April 25 after Suedzucker offered more commitments)
JUNE 4
-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian
state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline
extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an
in-depth probe)
AUG 8
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended to Aug. 8 from March 23
after Universal offered commitments)
AUG 9
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline extended to Aug. 9 from March 26 after the
Commission opens an-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.