EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

BRUSSELS May 29 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- German property services company RGM and German builder Alpine Bau to set up a joint venture (approved May 25)

-- French insurer CNP Assurances and Swiss Life France to set up a joint venture incorporating their assistance businesses in France (approved May 25)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson to acquire technology services company Technicolor Broadcasting Services (notified May 25/deadline July 2/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire business consultancy Alix Partners (notified May 24/deadline June 29/simplified)

-- German animal product manufacturer Saria bio-Industries AG, which is controlled by German privately-owned water management and logistics company Rethmann, to set up a joint venture together with Danish meat processing company Danish Crown (notified May 24/deadline June 29)

-- Toshiba Tech Corp, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, to buy IBM's point-of-sale terminal business (notified May 24/deadline June 29)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- French seed supplier Limagrain and seed producer KWS to set up a research joint venture to be called Genective (notified April 25/deadline June 6/simplified/withdrawn May 14)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MAY 29

-- Belgian-based AGC Glass Europe to acquire majority stake in Germany's Interpane International Glas (notified April 17/deadline May 29)

JUNE 4

-- Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem to acquire Dutch peer Wavin (notified April 23/deadline June 4)

JUNE 6

-- Pratt & Whitney which is a unit of U.S. maker of elevators and air conditioners United Technologies Corp, British company Rolls-Royce plc, Japanese Aero Engines Corp and Germany's MTU Aero Engines GmbH to set up a joint venture called International Aero Engines (notified April 25/deadline June 6/simplified)

JUNE 7

- Dow Europe Holding, a unit of U.S. company, Dow Chemical Company, to aquire joint control of carbon products company Aksa Karbon which is now solely controlled by Turkish conglomerate Aksa Akrilik (notified April 26/deadline June 7/simplified)

-- Spanish oil product company Disa Corporacion Petrolifera to acquire joint control of Shell Aviation Espana S.L. from Shell Espana S.A, which is part of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (notified April 26/deadline June 7)

JUNE 11

-- Luxembourg-based paper producer Lecta to aquire the Italian business Polyedra from Australian paper manufacturer Paperlinx (notified April 30/deadline June 11/simplified)

JUNE 12

-- U.S. brewer Molson Coors to acquire east European peer Starbev from CVC Capital Partners (notified May 2/deadline June 12)

-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay and French peer Air Liquide to form a fluorine gas business joint venture )notified May 2/deadline June 12/simplified)

JUNE 13

-- French builder Bouygues Batiment International SA, which is part of French conglomerate Bouygues, to acquire Amelia, which is the parent company of British builders Thomas Vale Construction Plc and Fitzgerald Contractors Ltd (notified May 3/deadliine June 13/simplified)

JUNE 14

-- Elior SCA to acquire control of restaurant concession holders Areas and Areas Iberoamericana (notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)

JUNE 15

-- British credit information group Experian and Italian peer Cerved to set up a joint venture (notified May 7/deadline June 15/simplified)

-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline June 15)

JUNE 19

-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint control of road toll operator Grupo Costanera which is now solely owned by motorway toll operator Atlantia (notified May 10/deadline June 19/simplified)

-- POSCO Chemtech, which is a subsidiary of South Korean steelmaker POSCO ; Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp and Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp to set up a joint venture (notified May 10/deadline June 19/simplified)

JUNE 20

-- France's La Poste and Switzerland's Swiss Post to set up a joint venture for cross border mail activities (notified May 11/deadline June 20)

JUNE 21

-- Spanish oil product company Disa Corporacion Petrolifera to acquire joint control of Shell Aviation Espana, a unit of Shell (notified April 26/deadline extened to June 21 after Spanish competition regulators asked for the case to be referred to them)

JUNE 22

-- Dutch insurer Aegon to acquire a joint stake in Spanish life insurer Liberbank Vida from Spanish lender Liberbank (notified May 15/deadline June 22/simplified)

-- Germany's Bertelsmann to acquire a stake in German software company Bidmanagement (notified May 15/deadline June 22/simplified)

-- Swedish paper company SCA to acquire the European tissue operations of Georgia-Pacific Europe (notified May 15/deadline June 22)

JUNE 26

-- Russia's EuroChem to acquire German potash miner K+S's nitrogen fertiliser distribution business (notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)

-- German engine maker Tognum and Russian engine producer TMH to form a joint venture (notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)

-- German car parts maker Robert Bosch to acquire the automotive service business of U.S. manufacturer SPX Service Solutions Business (notified May 21/deadline June 26)

-- U.S. technology distributor Arrow Electronics to acquire computing product distributor Altimate Group which is a unit of Irish business services group DCC Plc (notified May 21/deadline June 26)

-- Swiss-based trader Vitol and private equity investor AtlasInvest to acquire certain Swiss assets from Petroplus (notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)

-- Malta-based oil and aluminium company Klesch Group to acquire a subsidiary of French chemicals company Arkema (notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplfied)

-- Samsung Electronics to acquire sole conntrol of Samsung Mobile Display Co which is now jointly controlled by Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDI Co Ltd (notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)

-- Hon Hai to acquire a 46.5 percent stake in Sharp Display Products which is owned by Sharp (notified May 21/deadline June 26)

AUG 31

-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified Feb. 20/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 31 from Aug. 9 at the companies' request)

SEPT 6

-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc (notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)

SEPT 19

-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)

SEPT 26

-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit (notified April 10/deadline extended to Sept. 26 from May 21 after the Commission opens an in-depth investigation)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.