EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 3)

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to buy
Swiss peer Actavis Group (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)
-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire German
co-operative Milch-Union Hocheifel (notified Aug. 24/deadline
Sept. 28)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 3
-- British engineering group GKN to purchase Volvo
AB's aerospace division (notified July 27/deadline
Sept. 3)
SEPT 4
-- Czech steel producer Trinecke Zelezarny to acquire Czech
steelmaker ZDB Dratovna (notified July 30/deadline Sept.
4/simplified)
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire German
kitchenware maker Wuerttembergische Metallwaren Fabrik (notified
July 30/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- Paper producer Voity Paper GmbH, which is a
subsidiary of German technology company Voith GmbH,
and industrial group IHI Corp to set up a joint venture
(notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
SEPT 7
-- Saudi dairy product producer Al Safi Danone, which is
controlled by France's Danone Group, and French
logistics company NDL International, which is controlled by the
Norbert Dentressangle Group, to set up a joint venture
(notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)
SEPT 10
-- Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Commodities Suisse
to acquire Dutch dairy product trader Ecoval Holding
BV (notified Aug. 3/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)
SEPT 12
-- Tech Data Corp to acquire the 50 percent of
joint venture Brightstar Europe Ltd it does not own from private
equity firm Brightstar Corp (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept.
12/simplified)
SEPT 13
-- Aviation group EADS and Singapore airplane
repair group Singapore Technologies Aerospace, which is owned by
ST Engineering, to set up a joint venture Elbe
Flugzeugwerke (notified Aug. 8/deadline Sept. 13)
SEPT 14
-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire British
co-operative Milk Link (notified Aug. 9/deadline Sept. 14)
SEPT 17
-- French insurer Axa to buy French engineering
group Fives (notified Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)
SEPT 19
-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Orlando
Italy Management S.A. to acquire joint control of Italian
cosmetic products distributor Limoni S.p.A. (notified Aug.
14/deadline Sept. 19/simplified)
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from
Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)
SEPT 20
-- Austrian energy company Verbund and German
engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture
to provide electric mobility services in Austria (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- French insurer Euler Hermes and Spanish insurer
Mapfre to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
SEPT 21
-- French engineering company Alstom and French
sovereign fund FSI to acquire joint control of French tramway
maker Translohr (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet to buy
German distributor of data center services Magirus (notified
Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
SEPT 27
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the third time to Sept.
27 from Sept. 6 after Universal offers remedies)
OCT 1
-- Hong Kong property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
and Power Asset Holdings Ltd to buy British
gas company Wales and West Utilities (notified Aug. 27/deadline
Oct. 1/simplified)
OCT 24
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct.
24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)
NOV 30
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
for the third time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 27 to allow a market
test of Hutchison 3G's concessions)
DEC 20
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the third time to Dec. 20 from
Dec. 12)
JAN 14
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended to Jan. 14 from Aug. 29 after the
European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.