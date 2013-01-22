EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 22)

BRUSSELS Jan 22 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private investment firm Vitronet Investments, which is
jointly controlled by German utility RWE and
Luxembourg-based Aesop S.a.r.l, to acquire German information
services provider Infinity (approved Jan. 22)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, TPG LundyCo L.P.
and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire British
hotel operator Kew Green (approved Jan. 22)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Belgian state-owned investment company SFPI to acquire a
controlling stake in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
(notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb. 22)
-- The Turkish subsidiary of German power utility E.ON
to buy a 50 percent stake in Turkish power company
Enerijsa, which will give it joint control with Turkey's Haci
Omer Sabanci Holdings group (notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb.
22/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended for the second
time to May 30 from May 15 after the companies asked for more
time)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 30
-- Japanese car parts company Yazaki Europe to acquire sole
control of car electrical distribution systems maker S-Y Systems
Technologies Europe, which jointly controlled by Yazaki and
Continental Automotive GmbH (notified Dec. 14/deadline
Jan. 30/simplified)
FEB 5
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan.
15 after UPS offered commitments)
-- German private equity group Droege International to take
control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5)
FEB 6
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire U.S.
specialty chemicals maker Cytec's coating resin business
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
-- Japanese auto parts maker U-Shin to buy French
car parts equipment maker Valeo's car lock unit
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60
percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer
Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and
Russian steel producer Severstal to acquire joint
control of Russian steel product maker
Severstal-SSC-Vsevolozhsk, which is now soley controlled by
Severstal (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
-- U.S. clothing firm PVH to acquire clothing
company Warnaco (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui to acquire part of
American car dealer Penske Automotive Group's Italian
subsidiary PAG Italy S.r.l. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb.
7/simplified)
-- French public financial group CDC to set up a
joint venture with French computer firm Bull focused on
cloud computing (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation to acquire joint control of MELCO
Elevator Vietnam Co. Ltd. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb.
7/simplified)
FEB 11
-- French financial group PAI Partners to take control of
French industrial supplier Industrial Parts Holding
(IPH)(notified Jan. 7/deadline Feb. 11)
FEB 18
-- Japanese camera maker Canon to acquire Belgian
document recognition company Iris (notified Jan.
14/deadline Feb. 18)
FEB 20
-- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice to acquire
British consumer goods retailer B&M (notified Jan. 16/deadline
Feb. 20/simplified)
FEB 22
-- Japanese engineering company IHI Corp to buy the
remaining 49 percent of German car turbo charger maker IHI
Charging Systems International it does not own from German car
maker Daimler AG (notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb.
22/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy
data information provider Cerved Holding (notified Jan.
18/deadline Feb. 22/simplified)
FEB 27
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from
Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.