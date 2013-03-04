EU mergers and takeovers (March 4)

BRUSSELS, March 4 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
nONE
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. carmaker General Motors to acquire sole
control of diesel engine maker Ispol, which is now jointly
controlled by GM and Isuzu Motors (notified March
1/deadline April 10/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 4
-- Drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca
to acquire joint control of Amylin Pharmaceuticals
(notified Jan. 28/deadline March 4/simplified)
-- Norwegian group Orkla to buy family-controlled
foods group Rieber & Soen (notified Jan. 28/deadline
March 4)
MARCH 7
-- Swiss-based trader Mercuria Energy and Chinese energy
group Sinopec to acquire joint control of tank firm Vesta
Terminals (notified Jan. 31/deadline March 7/simplified)
-- German insurer Allianz and German car maker
Volkswagen's insurance unit VW Financial Services to
set up a joint venture (notified Jan. 31/deadline March 7)
MARCH 8
-- Russian oil major Rosneft to buy half of
Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP from British oil company
BP (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
-- Austrian investment group B&C Industrieholding GmbH to
acquire Austrian aluminium product producer AMAG Austria Metall
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- Investment fund EQT Infrastructure II to take sole
control of energy producer E.ON Energy, which is indirectly
owned by German utility E.ON (notified Feb.
1/deadline March 8/simplified)
MARCH 12
-- U.S. contract manufacturer Flextronics International
to buy some of Google-owned Motorola
Mobility's manufacturing operations in China and Brazil
(notified Feb. 5/deadline March 12)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private
investment firm TPG Lundy to acquire joint control of British
publisher Romanes Media Group (notified Feb. 5/deadline March
12)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private
investment firm TPG Lundy to acquire British print management
services company Mavisbank (notified Feb. 5/deadline March 12)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private
investment firm TPG Lundy to acquire British household
appliances distributor Britannia Living Group (notified Feb.
5/deadline March 12)
-- Japanese government fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan
to buy Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp (notified
Feb. 5/deadline March 12/simplified)
MARCH 13
-- German automotive company Daimler to acquire sole
ownership of vehicle importer Mercedes-Benz Austria,
Mercedes-Benz financial services Austria, and Mercedes-Benz
Hungary. (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 18
-- Enel to acquire 50 percent of Italian renewable
energy producer Seci Energia (notified Feb. 11/deadline March
18/simplified)
MARCH 19
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Japanese management
and technological support services company Innovation Network
Corp to acquire joint control of Italian solar energy services
company Solar Ventures, which is solely controlled by AME
Ventures (notified Feb. 12/deadline March 19/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm TPG Lundy to buy real estate developer Brookgate (notified
Feb. 13/deadline March 20)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm TPG Lundy to buy British wind turbine parts maker Ainscough
(notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20)
MARCH 22
-- German oil and chemicals storage services provider
Oiltanking GmbH and oil product trader Gunvor Group Ltd to set
up a joint venture (notified Feb. 15/deadline March
22/simplified)
-- U.S. conglomerate Honeywell to acquire U.S.
mobile computing device maker Intermec (notified Feb.
15/deadline March 22)
MARCH 25
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm TPG Lundy to acquire joint control of British electronics
parts maker Exception Group Ltd which is controlled by British
bank Lloyds (notified Feb. 18/deadline March 25)
MARCH 26
-- Germany network grid operator TenneT Offshore and
Japanese company Mitsubishi Corp to acquire joint
control of German wind farm operator TenneT Offshore 8 (notified
Feb. 19/deadline March 26/simplified)
-- Italian private equity fund Investindustrial to buy a
37.5 percent stake in British carmaker Aston Martin (notified
Feb. 19/deadline March 26/simplified)
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline March 26)
-- Dutch dairy company FrieslandCampina to buy Dutch cheese
wholesalers Zijerveld & Veldhuyzen B.V. and Den Hollander B.V.
(notified Feb. 19/deadline March 26)
-- Austrian insurer Uniqa and Dekra to acquire
joint control of Hungarian motor insurer Dekra-Expert (notified
Feb. 19/deadline March 26/simplified)
MARCH 27
-- Japanese trading group Mitsubishi Corp and
Japanese carmaker Isuzu Motors to acquire joint control
of Isuzu Motors India Private Ltd (notified Feb. 20/deadline
March 27/simplified)
APRIL 4
-- Private equity funds Ratos and Ferd to acquire
joint control of Norwegian oil platform construction company
Aibel Group (notified Feb. 25/deadline April 4/simplified)
-- German carmaker Volkswagen to acquire joint
control of car leasing company Ron Equipment Rental & Lease,
which is a unit of car distributor Pon Holdings BV (notified
Feb. 25/deadline April 4)
-- Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial to buy
British utility services company Enterprise Plc (notified Feb.
25/deadline April 4/simplified)
APRIL 5
-- German media company Bertelsmann and Britain's
Pearson to merge their publishers Random House and
Penguin (notified Feb 26/deadline April 5)
APRIL 8
-- Investment fund Oaktree to buy construction company
Countryside (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 8)
APRIL 9
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 9)
MAY 16
Finnish paper producer Ahlstrom to merge with a
unit of Swedish company Munksjo, which is partly owned by
private equity fund EQT (notified Oct. 31/deadline May 16)
MAY 30
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended for the second
time to May 30 from May 15 after the companies asked for more
time)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.