EU mergers and takeovers (April 29)

BRUSSELS, April 29 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to buy the
cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods
(notified April 26/deadline June 6)
-- Austrian chemical company Borealis to buy French oil
giant Total's GPN fertiliser business and a majority
stake in Belgium-based Rosier (notified April 26/deadline June
6)
-- Brazilian investment fund 3G Capital, and Berkshire
Hathaway to acquire joint control of U.S. ketchup maker
H. J. Heinz Co (notified April 24/deadline June 4)
-- Syral China Investment, which is part of Tereos
International, and Wilmar China New Investments,
which is a unit of the Wilmar group, to acquire joint control of
Liaoning Jinxin Biology & Chemistry which is now solely owned by
Wilmar (April 24/deadline June 4/simplified)
-- Austrian mall developer Spar and the property arm of
German insurer Allianz to set up a property joint
venture (notified April 22/deadline May 31/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
APRIL 30
-- German rail operator Deutsche Bahn to acquire
sole control of eastern European bus services company Veolia
Transport Central Europe which is a majority-owned unit of
French transport company Veolia Transport Transdev Group
(notified March 21/deadline April 30)
MAY 7
-- Dutch insurer Aegon to acquire Spanish bank
Santander's insurance subsidiaries Santander Vida and
Santander Generales (notified March 27/deadline May 7)
MAY 8
-- RAG trust and buyout firm CVC Capital Partners
to sell part of their shares in German chemicals company Evonik
Industries (notified April 2/deadline May
8/simplified)
-- Distributor Export Trading Company Holdings (ETC), SCPE,
which is the private equity arm of British bank Standard
Chartered, investment funds Pemgrofund and Carlyle
Commodities to acquire joint control of ETC Group (notified
April 2/deadline May 8/simplified)
MAY 13
-- Food processor McCain Foods Group to buy potato products
supplier Lutosa Business (notified April 3/deadline May 13)
MAY 14
-- Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and
Norwegian peer Orkla to merge their extruded aluminium
units via a joint venture (notified March 18/deadline extended
to May 14 from April 25 after Norsk Hydro offered concessions)
MAY 15
-- Warner Music Group, which is owned by Access Industries
Inc, to acquire Parlophone Label Group from Vivendi's
Universal Music Group (notified April 5/deadline May 15)
MAY 16
-- Private equity firm Rhone Capital to purchase bakery
products maker CSM Bakery Supplies (notified April 8/deadline
May 16/simplified)
-- Czech group Agrofert to buy Italian pasta maker Barilla's
German bakery chain Lieken AG (notified April 8/deadline May
16/simplified)
MAY 17
-- French insurer Sogecap, which is part of French bank
Societe Generale, and Cardif Assurance Vie, which is a
subsidiary of French bank BNP Paribas, to jointly
acquire a real estate developer (notified April 9/deadline May
17)
-- Swedish truck maker Volvo to set up a joint
venture with China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co (notified
April 9/deadline May 17/simplified)
-- Australian warehouse operator Goodman Group to
acquire a stake in a container terminal owned by ports operator
DP World Limited, which is part of Dubai World
(notified Aprill 9/deadline May 17/simplified)
MAY 27
-- Private equity firms KKR and Bregal Fund to
jointly invest in private school operator Cognita (notified
April 16/deadline May 27/simplified)
-- Tokia Rubber, which is a subsidiary of Sumitomo
Electric Industries, to buy car parts maker Anvis Group
GmbH from H.I.G. Capital (notified April 16/deadline May 27)
MAY 29
-- Swedish industrial holding company Lindengruppen and
Swedish asset management company Foundation Asset Management
Sweden to jointly acquire Swedish metalS powder manufacturer
Hoganas (notified April 18/deadline May 29/simplified)
-- Otsuka Pharmaceutical, which is a subsidiary of Otsuka
Holdings Co, and Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co
to acquire stakes in Claris Otsuka Ltd which is owned
by Indian drugmaker Claris Lifesciences Ltd (notified
April 18/deadline May 29/simplified)
MAY 31
-- L. Possehl Co & mbH to buy metal supplier Cookson
Precious Metals Business (notified April 22/deadline May
31/simplified)
-- Canada Life, which is a subsidiary of Canadian life
insurer Great-West Lifeco, to acquire Irish Life
(notified April 22/deadline May 31)
JUNE 7
-- Finnish paper producer Ahlstrom to merge with
a unit of Swedish company Munksjo, which is partly owned by
private equity fund EQT (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended for
the second time to June 7 from May 16 after Ahlstrom offered
concessions)
JUNE 20
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended for the third
time to June 20 from May 30 after Syniverse offered additional
commitments)
SEPT 3
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SEPT 6
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.