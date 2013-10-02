EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 2)

BRUSSELS Oct 2 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. technology products distributor Arrow Electronics
Inc to buy Computerlinks AG (approved Oct. 2)
-- Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest to increase
its stake in Norwegian salmon farmer Morpol ASA (approved Oct.
1)
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Altor Fund III to
acquire joint control of German fish feed producer Ewos, which
is owned by Norwegian fish farmer Cermag ASA (approved
Oct. 1)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 6)
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to buy a
minority stake in Vodafone Omnitel N.V. from U.S. peer Verizon
Communications Inc (notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov.
5/simplified)
-- Private investment firm TPG and CaixaBank S.A. to set up
a property joint venture by acquiring the business of CaixaBank
unit Servihabitat (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 4/simplified)
-- Piper Verlag GmbH to acquire a 50 percent stake in the
joint venture G+J RBA GmbH & Co which is now solely owned by
German publisher Gruner + Jahr AG & Co (notified Sept.
27/deadline Nov. 4/simplified)
-- U.S. group Koch Industries to acquire
electronic components maker Molex (notified Sept.
25/deadline Oct. 30/simplified)
-- Dutch chemicals company DSM subsidiary DSM R&D
Solutions and Maastricht UMC Holding B.V. to set up a joint
venture (notified Sept. 5/deadline Oct. 10/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to exchange some
assets and combine others with Mexican peer Cemex
(notified Sept. 3/deadline extended to Oct. 22 from Oct.
8 after a national regulator asked for the case to be referred
to it)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 4
-- Soft drinks manufacturer Refresco Group to acquire rival
Pride Foods (notified Aug. 16/deadline extended to Oct. 4 from
Sept. 20 after Referesco Group offered concessions)
OCT 9
-- Amvest Vastgoed B.V. to buy healthcare services provider
DLH B.V. which is jointly controlled by DLH's management and a
unit of Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital N.V. (notified
Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)
-- Dutch steel product maker and machinery equipment
distributor Koninklijke Reesink to buy Pon Holdings B.V.'s
European material handling businesses (notified Sept. 4/deadline
Oct. 9)
OCT 10
-- Spanish airports operator Aena and the private equity arm
of French insurance group Axa to buy a stake in
London's Luton airport from Spanish infrastructure company
Abertis (notified Sept. 5/deadline Oct. 10)
OCT 11
-- French bank BNP Paribas Fortis and Belgian telecoms
operator Belgacom to set up a joint venture for a
Belgian mobile wallet (notified Sept. 6/deadline Oct. 11)
OCT 16
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Oct. 16 from Sept. 25 after Aegean offered additional
commitments)
OCT 21
-- BP Europa, which is a unit of British energy group BP plc
, to buy a joint stake in Polish fuel supplier Lotos Tank
from Polish oil company Grupa Lotos (notified Sept.
16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline Oct. 21)
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire full control of
domestic appliances repairer Domestic & General Group Holdings
(notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)
OCT 22
-- Private equity firm Cinven to buy German life insurer
Heidelberger Leben from British lender Lloyds Banking Group
(notified Sept. 17/deadline Oct. 22/simplified)
-- Dutch pension group PGGM to acquire control of gas
distributor Northern Offshore Upstream Gas Pipeline System,
which is jointly controlled by French gas and power group GDF
Suez and EBN B.V. (notified Sept.
17/deadline Oct. 22/simplified)
OCT 24
-- Private equity firm Triton to buy telecoms and energy
infrastructure builder Alpine Energie from Spanish construction
group FCC (notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct.
24/simplified)
OCT 25
-- Japanese logistics company Nippon Express Co Ltd to buy a
49 percent stake in Japanese electronics company NEC Corp
subsidiary NEC Logistics (notified Sept. 20/deadline
Oct. 25/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy some of
Campbell Soup Co's brands (notified Sept. 20/deadline
Oct. 25)
OCT 29
-- Dutch dredger Boskalis and investment company
Reggeborgh to acquire joint control of subsea power cables
supplier Visser & Smit Marine Contracting B.V. which is now
solely controlled by Reggeborgh (notified Sept. 24/deadliine
Oct. 29)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.