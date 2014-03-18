EU mergers and takeovers (March 18)

BRUSSELS, March 18 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Ireland's Kendrick Investments Ltd to take sole control
of Irish oil company Topaz Energy Group and Irish investment
fund Resource Property Investment Fund Plc (approved March 11)
NEW LISTINGS
-- British engineering group John Wood and German
peer Siemens to form a joint venture (notified March
17/deadline April 24)
-- Japanese spirits maker Suntory Holdings Ltd to
buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc (notified March
17/deadline April 24)
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 4/deadline April 23)
-- Australian investment fund AMP Capital Investors Ltd
to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based train
leasing company Alpha Trains (Luxembourg) Holdings Sari
(notified March 13/deadline April 22/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 18
-- British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme
Limited (USS) to acquire 49.9 percent of British air traffic
controller The Airline Group Ltd whose shareholders are British
Airways, Easyjet and Monarch Airlines
(notified Feb. 11/deadline March 18)
MARCH 25
-- U.S. agriculture machinery maker Agco Corp and
GAZ, which is a unit of Russian car maker Basic Element, to set
up a joint venture (notified Feb. 18/deadline March
25/simplified)
MARCH 26
-- South Korean holding company Lotte to acquire joint
control of coffee maker Nestle Korea from Switzerland's Nestle
(notified Feb. 19/deadline March 26/simplified)
MARCH 27
-- French utility GDF Suez, Omnes Capital and
Predica Prevoyance Dialogue du Credit Agricole to acquire joint
control of Futures Energies Investissements Holdings which is
now solely controlled by GDF Suez (notified Feb. 20/deadline
March 27/simplified)
-- Infrastructure operator Global Via Infraestructuras,
which is 50 percent owned by Spanish bank Bankia, and LBEIP,
which is a subsidiary of British lender Lloyds Bank to
acquire joint control of Spanish hospital operator OHL Phunciona
(notified Feb. 20/deadline March 27/simplified)
APRIL 4
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline April 4)
APRIL 7
-- U.S. investment firm The Gores Group to acquire British
grocer Premier Foods' Hovis unit (notified March
3/deadline April 7/simplified)
APRIL 8
-- U.S. media company Discovery Communications to
acquire a controlling interest in European sports broadcaster
Eurosport International from French media group TF1
(notified March 4/deadline April 8)
APRIL 9
-- Israeli conglomerate Ben-Moshe Group and Dolphin Fund to
acquire Israel group IDB Development Corp Ltd (notified March
5/deadline April 9/simplified)
-- Dutch company Varo Energy, which is controlled by the
Carlyle Group, to acquire assets from Austrian oil group OMV
(notified March 5/deadline April 9/simplified)
APRIL 10
-- Japanese chemicals producer Kuraray to buy U.S.
peer DuPont's glass laminating solutions business (notified
March 6/deadline April 10)
-- Sale by Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland of some
structured retail investor products and equity derivatives
businesses to France's BNP Paribas (notified March
6/deadline April 10)
APRIL 11
-- Carlyle Group to buy Illinois Tool Works Inc's
industrial packaging unit for $3.2 billion (notified
March 7/deadline April 11/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- Deutsche Telekom to acquire control of GTS
Central Europe from a consortium of international private equity
firms (notified March 11/deadline April 15)
MAY 2
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe .
(notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the second time to May 2
from March 31)
MAY 14
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct.
31/Commission opened in-depth probe on Dec. 20, new deadline May
14)
MAY 16
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended to May 16 after additional concessions
offered)
MAY 19
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second time to May 19
from April 24 after Hutchison offered concessions)
JULY 22
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to July 22 from
March 5 after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.