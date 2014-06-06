EU mergers and takeovers (June 6)

BRUSSELS, June 6 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy Mexican peer
Cemex's German assets. (approved June 5)
-- Japanese metals maker Hitachi Metals Ltd to
acquire a 51 percent stake in MMC Superalloy Corp which is now
solely controlled by Mitsubishi Materials Corp
(approved June 5)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to buy audiovisual
technical services provider Euro Media Group (notified June
5/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire
German plastic packaging maker Mauser (notified June
5/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Reggeborgh to acquire the rest of energy products
supplier Argos Group Holding B.V. from AEG Invest B.V. (notified
June 4/deadline July 10)
-- Remondis Nederland and Sita Recycling Services to set up
a joint venture (notified June 4/deadline July 10/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 10
-- Italian insurer Unipol to sell assets to German
peer Allianz (notified April 29/deadline June 10)
JUNE 12
-- U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc to sell
its water technologies unit to private equity firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice (notified May 2/deadline June 12)
JUNE 13
-- British utility Centrica, iCON Infrastructure
Partners and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to buy the
retail arm and other assets of Irish state-owned power provider
Bord Gais Energy (notified May 5/deadline June 13)
JUNE 16
-- U.S. firm Federal-Mogul Corp to buy part of the
friction materials business, including the European friction
materials business, of Honeywell International Inc
(notified April 16/deadline extended to June 16 from May 28
after Federal-Mogul offered commitments)
-- Kuwaiti state oil group Kuwait Petroleum Corp to acquire
Italian petroleum product companies Shell Italia SpA and Shell
Italia Aviazione Srl from energy company Royal Dutch Shell
(notified May 6/deadline June 16)
JUNE 18
-- Katara Hospitality, owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund Qatar Investment Authority, to acquire joint control of a
portfolio of hotels which are jointly controlled by British
hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group ( notified
May 8/deadline June 18/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy specialty
dry-mix solutions producer Parexgroup from construction company
Materis (notified May 8/deadline June 18)
JUNE 19
-- U.S. car dealer Penske Automotive Group Inc and
Spanish car dealer Ibericar to acquire joint control of Spanish
car dealer Ibericar Keldenich S.L. which is now solely
controlled by Ibericar (notified May 15/deadline June
19/simplified)
-- Japanese trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp to
acquire German metals recycling company Scholz
(notified May 12/deadline June 19/simplified)
-- German private equity firm Kallisto Einhundertste
Vermoegensverwaltungs-GmbH, which is controlled by private
equity company Permira Holdings Ltd, to acquire German chemical
company CABB (notified May 12/deadline June 19/simplified)
JUNE 20
-- German airline Lufthansa and aviation training
company CAE to set up a training joint venture (notified May
13/deadline June 20/simplified)
JUNE 23
-- Private equity firm Blackstone to acquire sole
control of Pinafore Holdings B.V., which owns industrial
products maker Gates Worldwide Ltd (notified May
14/deadline June 23/simplified)
JUNE 25
-- French utility EDF to acquire the domestic
activities of French energy services company Dalkia which is now
jointly controlled by EDF and French water and waste group
Veolia (notified May 16/deadline June 25)
-- British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse
and British electrical retailer Dixons Retail to merge
(notified May 16/deadline Jun2 25)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Peruvian
engineering company Grana y Montero and Spanish gas network
operator Enagas to acquire joint control of Peruvian gas
pipeline operator Tecgas Inc which is now solely controlled by
CPPIB (notified May 16/deadline June 25/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Chinese electronics company Lenovo Group Ltd to
buy Google's Motorola Mobility handset division
(notified May 19/deadline June 26/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Qatar Investment Authority to acquire a stake in an
American Express business travel joint venture (notified
May 20/deadline June 27)
JUNE 30
-- German healthcare group Fresenius SE to form a
joint venture with Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
(notified May 21/deadline June 30/simplified)
JULY 1
-- Private equity firms The Carlyle Group and PAI
Partners to jointly acquire French sensors maker Custom Sensors
& Technologies from French electrical gear maker Schneider
Electric (notified May 22/deadline July 1/simplified)
-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer
Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline July 1)
JULY 2
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire
Spanish cables company Ono (notified May 23/deadliine July 2)
JULY 3
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group to acquire
commodities merchant Traxys (notified May 26/deadline July
3/simplified)
-- Dutch insurer Ageas to acquire 49
percent of Portuguese non-life insurers Medis Companhia
Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A. and Ocidental Companhia
Portuguesa de Seguros which is only solely owned by Banco
Comercial Portugues (notified May 26/deadline July
3/simplified)
JULY 4
-- Dutch fund manager Amvest and Dutch private equity firm
NPM to jointly acquire Dutch nursing home opeator Het Gastenhuis
(notified May 27/deadline July 4/simplified)
-- Investment fund China Huaxin Post and Telecommunication
Economy Development Center to acquire French telecoms equipment
maker Alcatel-Lucent's enterprise business (notified
May 27/deadline July 4/simplified)
JULY 8
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire payment cards supplier Nets Holding
(notified June 2/deadline July 8)
JULY 9
-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc
to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June
3/deadline July 9)
JULY 10
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline
extended to July 10 from July 3)
SEPT 5
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex
submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April
23/new deadline Sept. 5)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from
Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)
OCT 17
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more
time)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
