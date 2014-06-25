EU mergers and takeovers (June 25)

BRUSSELS, June 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- Apple Inc to acquire music streaming and audio equipment company Beats (notified June 24/deadline July 30

-- British engineering company Amec to buy Swiss-based peer Foster Wheeler (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)

-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre maker Pirelli's steelcord business (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

-- Broad Street Principal Investments Holdings which is owned by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and KFG Investment, which is a unit of Koch Industries, to acquire joint control of printing ink prdoucer Flint (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)

-- China's Weichai Power to acquire sole control of German forklift truck maker Kion Group (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline extended to July 15 from July 1 after SSAB submitted concessions)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 25

-- French utility EDF to acquire the domestic activities of French energy services company Dalkia which is now jointly controlled by EDF and French water and waste group Veolia (notified May 16/deadline June 25)

-- British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and British electrical retailer Dixons Retail to merge (notified May 16/deadline Jun2 25)

JUNE 26

-- Chinese electronics company Lenovo Group Ltd to buy Google's Motorola Mobility handset division (notified May 19/deadline June 26/simplified)

JULY 2

-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire Spanish cables company Ono (notified May 23/deadliine July 2)

JULY 3

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group to acquire commodities merchant Traxys (notified May 26/deadline July 3/simplified)

-- Dutch insurer Ageas to acquire 49 percent of Portuguese non-life insurers Medis Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A. and Ocidental Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros which is only solely owned by Banco Comercial Portugues (notified May 26/deadline July 3/simplified)

JULY 4

-- Dutch fund manager Amvest and Dutch private equity firm NPM to jointly acquire Dutch nursing home opeator Het Gastenhuis (notified May 27/deadline July 4/simplified)

-- Investment fund China Huaxin Post and Telecommunication Economy Development Center to acquire French telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent's enterprise business (notified May 27/deadline July 4/simplified)

JULY 8

-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital to jointly acquire payment cards supplier Nets Holding (notified June 2/deadline July 8)

JULY 10

-- Reggeborgh to acquire the rest of energy products supplier Argos Group Holding B.V. from AEG Invest B.V. (notified June 4/deadline July 10)

-- Remondis Nederland and Sita Recycling Services to set up a joint venture (notified June 4/deadline July 10/simplified)

-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended to July 10 from July 3)

JULY 11

-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to buy audiovisual technical services provider Euro Media Group (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire German plastic packaging maker Mauser (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)

-- Sonangol Comercializacao Internacional Ltd (Sonaci), which is a subsidiary of Angolan state owned energy group Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola, Empresa Publica, and energy and commodities trader DTS, which is a joint venture between Trafigura Beheer B.V. and Cochan Ltd, to set up a joint venture (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)

JULY 14

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group and Chinese home appliance maker Qingdao Haier to acquire Haier Biomedical and Laboratory Products Ltd (notified June 6/deadline July 14)

JULY 15

-- French agricultural cooperative Lur Berri and private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire joint control of French food products distributor Labeyrie Fine Foods (notified June 10/deadline July 15

-- Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners to acquire British healthcare provider Independent Clinical Services Group (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

-- U.S. media group Viacom Inc to buy British broadcaster Channel 5 (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

-- French car parts maker Faurecia and Italian peer Magnetti Marelli to set up a joint venture (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)

JULY 16

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

-- Russian private equity firm Sistema JSF Corp to buy Segheza Pulp and Paper Mill (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

-- Investment holding compan Letterone Holdings SA to acquire German energy company RWE Dea (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

JULY 18

-- U.S.-based agricultural trader Cargill and Brazilian trader Copersucar S.A. to set up a joint venture (notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)

JULY 22

-- Golden Agri-Resources and chemicals company CEPSA Quimica, which is a unit of Abu Dhabi state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), to jointly control a joint venture (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- French IT services company Sopra Group to acquire French peer Groupe Steria (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- French bank BNP Paribas Fortis to buy Poland's Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

JULY 23

-- Russian equipment maker Russian Machines, which is part of Russian business group the Basic Element and German holding company Fritzmeier to set up a joint venture (notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)

-- Hedge fund Apollo to buy Dutch TV company Endemol (notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)

JULY 24

-- Belgian wire producer Bekaert and Officine Maccaferri to set up a joint venture (notified June 18/deadliine July 24/simplified)

JULY 25

-- French services company Groupe Lagardere and French railway SNCF Participations to set up a joint venture (notified June 19/deadline July 25)

SEPT 5

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April 23/new deadline Sept. 5)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)

OCT 17

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more time)

DEADLINE UNKNOWN

-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June 3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)