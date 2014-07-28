EU mergers and takeovers (July 28)

BRUSSELS, July 28 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Apple Inc to acquire music streaming and audio
equipment company Beats (approved July 28)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 30
-- Petrochemicals group INEOS and chemicals company Doeflex
to combine their PVC businesses (notified June 24/deadline July
30)
-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre
maker Pirelli's steelcord business (notified June
24/deadline July 30)
AUG 4
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm the Blackstone Group to buy financial data company
Ipreo from private equity firm KKR (notified June
27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
-- German engineering company Siemens AG to buy
Rolls-Royce plc's aero-derivative gas turbine
business, and also to acquire joint control of turbine services
company Rolls Wood Group Ltd, which is a joint venture between
Rolls-Royce plc and John Wood Group (notified June
27/deadline Aug. 4)
-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers to buy
management group Edmond de Rothschild Capital Partners (notified
June 27/deadline Aug 4)
AUG 6
-- Uniqa Previdenza S.p.A., which is part of Austrian
insurer Uniqa Insurance Group, to acquire full control
of Italian insurer Uniqa Life, which is now jointly controlled
by Uniqa and Veneto Banca Holding S.C.p.A. (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)
AUG 7
-- Dutch construction company PTTGC Netherlands to buy
isocyanates producer Vencorex (notified July 2/deadline Aug.
7/simplified)
-- Finnish energy company Fortum Corp and Russian gas
company OAO Gazprom to acquire joint control of
Estonian gas producer AS Eesti Gaas and Estonian grid operator
AS Voerguteenus Valdus (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7)
AUG 8
-- British private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group
plc and Danish investment company Kirkbi to take joint control
of detection equipment producer Minimax Viking Group (notified
July 3/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)
-- French technology services group Atos to
acquire French peer Bull (notified July 3/deadline Aug.
8/simplified)
AUG 11
-- Spanish builder Actividades de Construccion y Servicios
(ACS) to acquire additional shares in services company
CLECE (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)
AUG 12
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German industrial
machinery and engineering company GEA Group's heat
exchanger business (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
to buy U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp's car
interiors businesses (notified July 7/deadline Aug.
12/simplified)
AUG 13
-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire French
nursing home operator DVD Participations (notified July
8/deadline Aug. 13/simplified)
AUG 14
-- U.S. travel services company Carlson
to acquire sole control of U.S. peer CWT (notified
July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)
AUG 14
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire motor fuel
retailer Delek Europe (notified July 9/deadline Aug.
14/simplified)
AUG 18
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire sole
congrol of German medical devices wholesaler and medical
products producer GHD Verwaltung (notified July 10/deadline Aug.
18)
-- Windfarm owner Parkwind, which is owned by the
Korys/Colruyt Group and Flemish investment company PMV, and
Aspiravi Offshore, which is part of renewable energy producer
Aspiravi HOlding, and special purpose vehicle Summit Renewable
Energy Northwind, which is part of Sumitomo Corp, to
acquire joint control of Northwind which is now jointly owned by
Parkwind and Aspiravi Offshore (notified July 10/deadline Aug.
18/simplified)
-- Belgian car distributor D'Ieteren and German
car parts and tyre maker Continental to set up a joint
venture (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to
acquire French hospital services provider Vedici Groupe
(notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18)
AUG 27
-- British engine maker Rolls-Royce plc to
acquire full control of Rolls-Royce Power Systems which is a
joint venture between Rolls-Royce and German carmaker Daimler AG
(notified July 22/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)
AUG 28
-- Chilean shipping company Compania SudAmericana de Vapores
(CSAV) and German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG
to merge (notified July 23/deadline Aug. 28)
AUG 29
-- U.S. software maker Oracle Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Micros Systems (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)
SEPT 14
-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer
Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)
SEPT 5
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex
submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April
23/new deadline Sept. 5)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Sept. 18/Huntsman offered
second set of commitments on July 18)
OCT 17
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19/Liberty Global offers commitments on
July 14)
DEADLINE UNKNOWN
-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc
to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June
3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)