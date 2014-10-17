EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines sees Q2 available seat miles up 16.7 pct - SEC Filing
BRUSSELS Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. drugmaker AbbVie to acquire Irish peer Shire Plc (approved Oct. 16)
NEW LISTINGS
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 20)
-- Property developer RREEF, a unit of Deutsche Bank , and German property consultancy ECE to jointly acquire properties (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 18)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March 5 from Feb. 5)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 20
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)
OCT 23
-- OFI InfraVia, GDF Suez and PensionDanmark Holding to acquire joint control of gas pipeline operator Noordgastransport B.V. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)
OCT 30
-- Dolby Laboratories to acquire digital cinema equipment maker Doremi Highlands (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)
OCT 31
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to form joint venture with Ireland's Electricity Supply Board to build fibre broadband network across country (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)
-- Private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire helicopter operator CHC Group (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
NOV 3
-- Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways to acquire 49 percent stake in Italian airline Alitalia (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 3)
NOV 4
-- PCCR USA, which is part of the Polynt group to acquire all of French oil company Total'S CCP composites business (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4)
-- French construction company Vinci to acquire technology company Imtech ICT Group from Dutch engineer Royal Imtech Group (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 4/simplified)
NOV 5
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5)
-- Germany company Robert Bosch to acquire the remaining 50 percent of German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen's steering systems business to (notified Oct. 1/deadline Nov. 5/simplified)
NOV 12
-- Aerospace group Airbus and French engine maker Safran to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 12)
NOV 13
-- Investment firm Strategic Value Partners to acquire Linpac Senior Holdings Ltd, the parent company of plastic packager Linpac Packaging Ltd (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
-- Chemicals company Albemarle to buy specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13)
-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to buy Portuguese insurer Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
NOV 14
-- Japanese trucks maker Hino Motors Ltd, which is a unit of Toyota Motors Corp, Indonesian car distributor Indomobil and Japanese trading house Sumitomoto Corp to set up a joint venture in Indonesia (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc to acquire Irish peer Covidien (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)
-- Mexican Mexichem to buy German plastic maker Vestolit (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 14)
NOV 17
-- Private equity firm KKR and German insurer Allianz to acquire indirect joint control of vending machine operator Selecta (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 17)
MARCH 11
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline extended for the second time to March 11 from Feb. 16)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)
