EU mergers and takeovers (Dec 15)

BRUSSELS Dec 15 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- French chemicals producer Arkema to purchase
Blu-Tack maker Bostik from French oil major Total
(notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28)
-- Private equity firm Rhone Capital and investment bank
Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of logistics
provider Neovia (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 27/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 15
-- Oil major BP to acquire jet fuel business Statoil
Fuel and Retail Aviation (notified Oct. 27/deadline extended to
Dec. 15 from Dec. 1 after the companies offered concessions)
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended to Dec. 15 from Dec. 1 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim
to merge (notified with commitments on Oct.
27/deadline Dec. 15)
DEC 19
-- Czech state-owned holding company Cesky Aeroholding and
privately-owned low-cost Czech carrier Travel Service to jointly
acquire Czech Airlines (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)
-- Private equity firm EQT to acquire German engineering
groups Siemens's hearing-aids business (notified Nov.
14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)
-- CCMP Capital to acquire 47 percent stake in PQ Corp from
Carlyle Group (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec.
19/simplified)
DEC 23
-- U.S. healthcare information company IMS Health to
acquire certain businesses from French healthcare software
provider Cegedim (notified Nov. 4/deadline extended to
Dec. 23 from Dec. 9 after the companies offered commitments)
-- U.S. company IBM to take over German airline
Lufthansa's information technology infrastructure
services division and staff for 1 billion euros (notified Nov.
18/deadline Dec. 23)
JAN 5
-- Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor to form a joint
venture with media company Schibsted, South Africa's
Naspers and Singapore Press Holdings
(notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan. 5/simplified)
JAN 6
-- French holding company Eurazeo and Groupe
Credit Agricole to jointly acquire two building
complexes SCI Lafayette and SCI Stratege (notified Nov.
20/deadline Jan. 6/simplified)
-- Hong Kong conglomerate Cheung Kong to form
joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp's leasing arm MC
Aviation Partners (notified Nov. 20/deadline Jan. 6/simplified)
JAN 7
-- Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm
Safra Group to jointly acquire U.S. banana producer Chiquita
(notified Nov. 21/deadline Jan. 7/simplified)
JAN 8
-- Dutch investment firm SHV to acquire Dutch animal feed
and nutrition company Nutreco (notified Nov.
24/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)
-- Norwegian media group Schibsted and Norwegian
telecoms operator Telenor to set up a joint
venture(notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)
-- Investment firm Apollo Management to acquire Italian
insurer Carige (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)
JAN 12
-- China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and Finnish
industrial engine maker Wartsila to set up a joint
venture (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 12/simplified)
JAN 13
-- Wood products retailer Oji Holdings and
petroleum products retailer Itochu Enex Co. Ltd to set
up two joint ventures in Japan (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan.
13/simplified)
JAN 14
-- Swiss drugmaker Novartis to acquire British
peer GlaxoSmithKline's oncology products (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to acquire
Novartis' vaccines business, excluding Flu, and the
settting up of a consumer healthcare joint venture (notified
Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc to purchase Abbot
Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside
the United States (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH)
to acquire the Eggborough British coal-fired power plant from
Eggborough Power Ltd (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan.
14/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to
acquire Dutch cable and wires producer Betafence Holding NV
(notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)
JAN 20
-- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corp
to transform their joint venture MHI Compressor
International Corp to a full function joint venture (Dec.
4/deadline Jan. 20/simplified)
JAN 26
-- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby to
acquire London-listed company New Britain Palm Oil
(notified Oct. 31/deadline Jan. 26)
FEB 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
MARCH 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a
subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to
acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De
Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second
time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on
Nov. 24)
APRIL 22
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second
time to April 22 from March 23)
APRIL 24
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to April 24 from Dec. 4 after the Commission opened an
in-depth probe)
SUSPENDED
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline suspended from Dec. 2, 2014)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)