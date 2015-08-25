EU antitrust regulators investigate precious metals trading

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Aug 25 European Union antitrust
authorities are investigating possible anti-competitive
practices in precious metals trading as they joined other
regulators in a crackdown on possible rigging of the markets.
The European Commission's action follows a record 1.7
billion euro ($1.9 billion) fine against six financial
institutions in 2013 for manipulating Libor and Euribor interest
rate benchmarks.
Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic are also
investigating suspected rigging of the foreign exchange market.
"The Commission is currently investigating alleged
anti-competitive behaviour in precious metals spot trading in
the European Economic Area (EEA)," Commission spokesman Ricardo
Cardoso said in an email.
He did not name the banks. The EEA refers to the 28-country
European Union, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
HSBC said this month that various regulators, competition
and law enforcement authorities in the US and the EU were
investigating its precious metals operations.
"In April 2015, the European Commission issued a request for
information seeking certain information related to HSBC's
precious metals operations. HSBC is cooperating with the
authorities," it said.
It said it was unable to predict the timing of any
resolution and the impact on the bank, which it said "could be
significant."
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, Germany's Bafin and
Switzerland's FINMA are also looking into precious metals
trading and commodity benchmarks.
British bank Barclays said in March that it has
provided information to the U.S. Department of Justice related
to its precious metals activity.
($1 = 0.8715 euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by
Keith Weir)