EU regulators investigating Microsoft's Windows 8

BRUSSELS, July 18 EU antitrust regulators are
investigating whether Microsoft blocks computer makers
from installing rival web browsers on its upcoming Windows 8
operating system following complaints from several companies.
The issue is part of an investigation opened on Tuesday into
the world No. 1 software company's failure to offer users a
choice of rival web browsers which it had agreed with regulators
three years ago, a spokesman for the European Commission said.
The EU watchdog is also looking into allegations that
Microsoft does not provide access to complete interfaces (APIs)
for non-default browsers in Windows 8, spokesman Antoine
Colombani said on Wednesday.
He said the investigation will also focus on charges that
Microsoft allows only its own Internet Explorer browser to be
installed on devices running Windows 8 on Windows RT tablets
with British chipmaker ARM's chips.
Colombani declined to identify the companies which made the
allegations. Microsoft made no comment.
Windows 8 is due out around October. Windows RT refers to
the operating system for tablets where the other players are
Apple and Google.
Microsoft's computer partners include Lenovo Group
, Acer and Asustek Computer.