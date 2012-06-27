EU court cuts Microsoft antitrust fine slightly

LUXEMBOURG, June 27 Europe's second-highest
court on Wednesday backed an EU antitrust regulator's decision
to fine Microsoft four years ago, but reduced the fine
to 860 million euros ($1.07 billion) from 899 million.
The European Commission levied the 2008 penalty - a record
at the time - after the U.S. software group defied an antitrust
decision issued four years previously and delayed providing
information to make business easier for its rivals.
"The General Court essentially upholds the Commission's
decision imposing a periodic penalty payment on Microsoft for
failing to allow its competitors access to interoperability
information on reasonable terms," the court said in a statement.