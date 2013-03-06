EU regulators set to fine Microsoft for breaking browser pledge

* Anti-trust chief to announce fine for software giant
* Fine relates to failure to provide browser choice
* Hefty penalty expected after multiple EU run-ins
BRUSSELS, March 6 European Union anti-trust
regulators are set to hit Microsoft with a hefty fine
on Wednesday for breaking a promise to offer consumers using its
Windows system a choice of rival Internet browsers, people
familiar with the case said.
EU anti-trust chief Joaquin Almunia is expected to use the
fine - which could run into hundreds of millions of euros - to
set an example after the U.S. software giant became the first
company to break a promise made to end an anti-trust probe.
Almunia will announce his decision at 1130 GMT, the sources
said. Reuters reported last week that EU regulators would fine
Microsoft before the end of March.
EU rules mean the company could be penalised $7.4 billion or
10 percent of its fiscal 2012 revenues although regulators are
not expected to levy such a high fine.
The fines relate to an anti-trust battle in Europe more than
a decade ago. In order to avoid a penalty then, Microsoft
promised to offer European consumers a choice of rival browsers.
EU anti-trust regulators said this did not happen for a
period during February 2011 and July 2012, a lapse Microsoft
blamed on a technical error. It has said it since tightened
internal procedures to avoid a repeat.
The European Commission has already fined Microsoft 1.6
billion euros ($2.1 billion) to date for not providing data at
fair prices to rivals and for tying its media player to its
operating system.
The latest lapse did not escape the notice of Microsoft's
board, which cut the bonus of chief executive Steve Ballmer last
year, partly because of the Windows division's failure to
provide a browser choice screen as required by the European
Commission, according to an annual proxy filing.
Both the European Commission and Microsoft declined to
comment.
Microsoft's share of the European browser market has roughly
halved since 2008 to 24 percent in January, below the 35 percent
held by Google's Chrome and Mozilla's 29 percent share,
according to Web traffic analysis company StatCounter.