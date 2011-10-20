NYSE warns over EU clearing competition plans

LONDON Oct 20 Forcing Europe's integrated exchanges to offer their customers choice on where to clear trades could damage the region's ability to contain turmoil in the next crisis, NYSE Euronext said on Thursday.

The European Union's executive European Commission proposed a sweeping update of the bloc's securities trading rules on Thursday. It would allow banks and brokers to clear their trades on their clearer of choice rather than in-house at the exchange.

NYSE Euronext is planning to merge with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) to create a "vertical silo" that would trade, clear and settle a huge chunk of the EU stock and derivatives market.

NYSE Euronext denied it was anti-competitive, saying it was extremely risk averse when it comes to clearing.

"The current robust arrangements could be destabilised, Laurence Walton, NYSE Liffe director of regulatory policy, told a media conference call.

"We need to be very careful in looking at anything which is going to try to take apart or redesign a structure or structures."

Clearers were at the forefront of preventing the financial crisis spreading, managing defaults of banks like Lehman Brothers, Walton said.

The London Stock Exchange is also bidding for LCH.Clearnet, the EU's biggest clearing operator, effectively creating a rival vertical silo if its offer is successful.

The LSE and Deutsche Boerse had no comment.

UK Finance Minister George Osborne won backing from EU states earlier this month to include the clearing competition provisions in the reform announced on Thursday. Britain is worried that a merged NYSE-Boerse would be too powerful.

The European Parliament and EU states have the final say and battles loom on several fronts.

"A politically charged proposal which is likely to be hotly debated is that clearing houses must accept trades executed on any venue," said Peter Green of Morrison Foerster lawfirm.

"Equally, trading venues will be required to provide open access to any central counterparty that wants to clear financial transactions executed there, breaking provider strongholds on both sides," Green added.

The Commission said the vertical model may present advantages in terms of coordination, but it may also introduce inefficiencies with respect to competition and price transparency.

"Access and fee provisions... will ensure that new providers can compete for the provision of trading or central clearing services and full price transparency at each level of the post-trading chain," the EU executive added.

Clearing is a moneyspinner for exchanges that own their own clearing house -- which also includes the Madrid Exchange -- and cleared volumes are set to rise as regulators push more transactions into them to curb risks.

The European Commission's anti-trust arm is due to rule on the NYSE-Boerse merger by year-end.

Mark McGann, head of European government affairs at NYSE Euronext, said the ruling would refer to existing rules and not the MiFID proposal which will not take effect until 2013 or later.

The MiFID reform also proposes that trading venues should not be able to claim exclusive rights on benchmarks or indexes and must grant others a licence to use them.

Deutsche Boerse controls the STOXX suite of indexes, by far Europe's most popular, and the LSE has been trying to obtain a licence to trade them on its own platform without luck so far.

