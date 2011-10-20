UPDATE 1-NYSE warns over EU clearing competition plans

(Adds banking industry comment)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Oct 20 Forcing Europe's integrated
exchanges to offer their customers choice on where to clear
trades could damage the region's ability to contain turmoil in
the next crisis, NYSE Euronext said.
The European Union's executive European Commission proposed
a sweeping update of the bloc's securities trading rules on
Thursday. It would allow banks and brokers to clear their trades
on their clearer of choice rather than in-house at the exchange.
The reform is known as MiFId, or markets in financial
instruments directive.
NYSE Euronext is planning to merge with Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE) to create a "vertical silo" that would trade, clear
and settle a huge chunk of the EU stock and derivatives market.
NYSE Euronext denied it was anti-competitive, saying it was
extremely risk-averse when it came to clearing.
"The current robust arrangements could be destabilised,
Laurence Walton, NYSE Liffe director of regulatory policy, told
a media conference call, referring to the proposals for changes
to clearing policy in the MiFID reforms.
"We need to be very careful in looking at anything which is
going to try to take apart or redesign a structure or
structures."
Clearers were at the forefront of preventing the financial
crisis spreading, managing defaults of banks like Lehman
Brothers, Walton said.
The London Stock Exchange is bidding for
LCH.Clearnet, the EU's biggest clearing operator, effectively
creating a rival vertical silo if its offer is successful.
The LSE and Deutsche Boerse had no comment.
UK Finance Minister George Osborne won backing from EU
states earlier this month to include the clearing competition
provisions in the reform announced on Thursday. Britain is
worried that a merged NYSE-Boerse would be too powerful.
The European Parliament and EU states have the final say and
battles loom on several fronts.
"A politically charged proposal which is likely to be hotly
debated is that clearing houses must accept trades executed on
any venue," said Peter Green of Morrison and Foerster law firm.
"Equally, trading venues will be required to provide open
access to any central counterparty that wants to clear financial
transactions executed there, breaking provider strongholds on
both sides," Green added.
The Commission said the vertical model may present
advantages in terms of coordination, but it may also introduce
inefficiencies with respect to competition and price
transparency.
"Access and fee provisions... will ensure that new providers
can compete for the provision of trading or central clearing
services and full price transparency at each level of the
post-trading chain," the EU executive added.
Clearing is a moneyspinner for exchanges that own their own
clearing house -- which also include the Madrid Exchange
-- and cleared volumes are set to rise as regulators
push more transactions into them to curb risks.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, a lobby of
top global banks, hopes there will be more clearing competition.
"AFME members welcomed the proposals to open up
access between trading venues and central counterparties as they
will help to enable competition and therefore choice between
those infrastructure providers," said Christian Krohn, an AFME
managing director.
The European Commission's anti-trust arm is due to
rule on the NYSE-Boerse merger by year-end.
Mark McGann, head of European government affairs at NYSE
Euronext, said the ruling would refer to existing rules and not
the MiFID proposal which will not take effect until 2013 or
later.
The MiFID reform also proposes that trading venues should
not be able to claim exclusive rights on benchmarks or indexes
and must grant others a licence to use them.
Deutsche Boerse controls the STOXX suite of indexes, by far
Europe's most popular, and the LSE has been trying to obtain a
licence to trade them on its own platform without luck so far.
