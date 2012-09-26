EU lawmakers to vote for sweeping markets reforms

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Curbs on firms that trade
shares faster than the blink of an eye move a step nearer in the
European Union on Wednesday when the bloc's parliament votes to
introduce sweeping reforms of securities markets.
High-frequency trading has been singled out by regulators
and policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic for favouring
speculators and adding to volatility.
High-frequency trading by Optiver, IMC Trading and other
firms involves posting orders for milliseconds at a time to
exploit tiny differences in share prices. The firms involved say
they are courted by exchanges to provide liquidity to markets.
The European Parliament's economic affairs committee votes
at 1330 GMT to update an EU law known as Mifid, which was
instrumental in ending national stock exchange monopolies.
A cross-party move to force traders to place orders in
markets for at least half a second is expected to be voted
through.
Wednesday's vote is the first milestone for the draft law in
on which EU member states also have a joint say, meaning further
changes are likely before the draft becomes law around 2015.
The lawmakers also have preliminary cross-party backing to
water down the draft law's articles intended to open up the
processing of derivatives trades to stiffer competition.
Big bourses like Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext will breathe a sigh of relief but Britain will
seek to halt the move if it can find enough voting allies later
in the approval process.
Another key element is curbing what some policymakers see as
speculation pushing up oil and food prices by imposing limits on
positions that traders can hold in energy and food commodity
derivatives markets, a step the United States has already taken.
The draft law increases transparency in bond and commodity
markets to levels seen in share trading so that investors and
regulators have a better snapshot of what's going on.
One way of doing this will be to force much of the $650
trillion derivatives market currently traded among banks onto
electronic platforms.
A new breed of organised trading facility (OTF) will be
created for off-exchange traded instruments.
The lawmakers are expected to restrict trading on an OTF
mainly to bonds and commodities so that shares traded between
banks would end up on an existing exchange or similar venue.