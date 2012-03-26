EU lawmaker wants draft securities law beefed up

| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 Banks should be banned from
giving outside brokers direct access to markets as part of a
crackdown on computerised high frequency trading, a European
Parliament report said on Monday.
The report was the assembly's initial response to a draft
law aimed at reining in computerised or algorithmic trading and
other advances in technology which have made it harder for
supervisors to see the full picture.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, proposed the
draft law, known as MiFID II, last year and it is now before
parliament and EU states for approval, with changes expected.
Markus Ferber, the German centre-right lawmaker who is the
"rapporteur" steering the measure through parliament, said in
his report that a tougher crackdown on high frequency trading or
HFT was needed than outlined in the draft law.
Critics say HFT causes volatility by hitting markets with
many orders that are quickly cancelled. HFT traders often use
trading systems of banks and brokers to access markets directly.
"Your rapporteur suggests a more differentiated approach and
proposes definitions for high frequency trading and a high
frequency trading strategy to identify a particular subset of
algorithmic trading, and in addition a ban of direct electronic
access," Ferber said in his report.
Orders should stay in the market for at least 500
milliseconds before they can be cancelled, and exchanges should
slap higher charges on traders who cancel many of the orders
they place, the report added.
The planned new breed of Organised Trading Facility (OTF)
platform for trading contracts currently handled between banks
should be limited to non-equities, meaning mainly derivatives.
This would force shares currently traded off an exchange to
move on to bourses or similar platforms that are more heavily
regulated than OTFs.
Other members of parliament are set to challenge some of
Ferber's proposals as will EU states like Britain. The aim is to
approve a final text by the end of this year or early in 2013.
Other main changes proposed by Ferber include:
** A ban on a person holding more than one executive or two
non-executive directorships at different trading venues at the
same time
** All trading venues which trade commodity derivatives
should have position limits, with alternative controls "an
addition" rather than substitute
** EU market watchdog European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA) should draw up guidance on what are "ancillary"
services and thus exempt from the more onerous MiFID II rules
** Rejects proposal to ban investment advisors from
accepting commission from companies whose products they sell,
instead there should be more transparency
** All trading platforms should have "circuit breakers" in
place to cut or slow down trading that becomes disorderly