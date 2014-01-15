EU securities reform may shine light on market's dark corners

* New rules come into effect in late 2016
* More detail to be thrashed out by regulators
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 15 Sweeping revisions to EU
securities trading law agreed late on Tuesday mark the latest
step in efforts to avert a repeat of the financial crisis,
ushering in a new market landscape with major implications for
banks and other participants.
Some were quick to complain that attempts to increase the
transparency of trading in derivatives, currently carried out
over the counter (OTC) or away from official exchanges, would be
seriously detrimental to that market.
"For the OTC derivatives market, there will be a seismic
shift resulting in higher costs, tighter margins and reduced
flexibility when hedging," Ed Parker, head of derivatives at law
firm Mayer Brown, said on Wednesday.
Yet the derivatives reform - involving a requirement for
these instruments to be traded through a new breed of platforms
or OTFs - is a central part of EU efforts to plug gaps
highlighted by the 2007-09 financial crisis and catch up with
rapid advances in technology.
The derivatives reform, part of changes to the EU's Markets
in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID), was agreed between
the bloc's lawmakers and member states and affects trading in
stocks and bonds as well as derivatives.
The revised rules, known as MiFID II, will also have a wider
scope to include commodities and introduce curbs on ultra-fast
or high-frequency trading as well as OTC deals.
The changes won't come into effect until late 2016 but
banks, brokers and bourses are already assessing who will be the
winners and losers, and how to position themselves.
In general, established exchanges such as Deutsche Boerse
, NYSE Euronext and the London Stock Exchange
have won over anonymous or "dark" platforms and the
banks.
MiFID II creates a new breed of OTFs to improve trading
transparency in bonds and swathes of the world's $640 trillion
over-the-counter financial derivatives, a lucrative market
dominated by top banks.
Yet banks will likely fight back and hang on to as much
derivatives business as they can by setting up OTFs themselves
or backing others, as they did with equities under the current
rules with the creation of platforms like Chi-x, which went on
to become the bloc's biggest cross-border trading venue.
"We will now start to see the evolution we have seen in
equities ... so that in time we have more pools of liquidity for
fixed income and derivatives," said Andrew Bowley, head of
business operations at brokerage Instinet.
ONE STOP SHOP
The big "vertical silo" or one-stop shop exchanges offering
services from trading to clearing, like Deutsche Boerse, won
concessions to shield themselves from competition, albeit
temporarily.
MiFID II will allow clearing houses to clear trades executed
anywhere, but exchanges can put this off for up to five years.
Britain, the EU's biggest securities market, said this delay
is anti-competitive, given investors must clear far more of
their derivatives contracts.
"They were trying to find a compromise between forcing
change and allowing vertical silos to adapt their business
models. We are very keen to see as much competition as
possible," Bowley said.
London, however, is likely to emerge a winner as home to
OTFs, just as it is did to alternative share trading platforms.
Deutsche Boerse said it welcomed agreement on MiFID II.
"This is an important step towards more transparency and
integrity for European financial markets," it said in a
statement. "We especially welcome that the derivatives market
infrastructure is strengthened by the trading and clearing
obligation for derivatives."
Tuesday's late-night deal also left big investors worried it
will become more expensive to execute large trades, as no more
than 8 percent of any individual stock across the EU can be
traded off-exchange or anonymously in "dark pools".
Policymakers say such dark trading makes it harder for
regulators to spot abuses, but big investors say it allows them
to execute large orders quickly without the price running away
from them.
"We remain concerned about the impact it will have on
investors' autonomy to trade off-exchange to get best execution
for our customers," the Investment Management Association, a UK
trade body for big investors, said in a statement.
Commodities markets will also be directly supervised at the
EU level for the first time, with curbs on how big a position an
individual firm can hold to avoid undue influence on prices.
The aim is to stop what some policymakers see as speculation
pushing up food prices.
"It's going to depend on how the limits are set. There is a
way to go and it's really important we get them right as the
debate about whether to have them is over," said Anthony
Belchambers, chief executive of the Futures and Options
Association, a trade body for commodity houses.