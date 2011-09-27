UPDATE 1-EU raids natural gas suppliers in eastern Europe

* EU Commission raids natural gas operators

* Raids affect German, Czech, Polish and other operators

* Germany's RWE says focus is on Gazprom contracts (Adds details of raids in Germany, Poland, Czech Republic)

BRUSSELS, Sep 27 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had carried out raids in several EU member states in central and eastern Europe to investigate firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

The Commission was concerned that the firms "may have engaged in anticompetitive practices in breach of EU antitrust rules or that they are in possession of information relating to such practices", it said in a statement.

It did not identify the companies or countries involved, but Germany's RWE said the Commission was investigating allegations of anti-competitive clauses in its supply contracts with Russian gas giant Gazprom .

RWE's Czech unit said it was a target of the investigation, and Germany's EON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) and Polish gas monopoly PGNiG also confirmed raids by Commission investigators on Tuesday.

"I can only confirm that the European Commission's representatives paid us a visit today," PGNiG Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Hinc told Reuters.

The Commission said the investigation focused on the supply of natural gas in central and eastern Europe and that it had carried out the raids with the national authorities.

"The investigation focuses on the upstream supply level, where, unilaterally or through agreements, competition may be hampered or delayed," it said.

"The Commission suspects exclusionary behaviour, such as market partitioning, obstacles to network access, barriers to supply diversification, as well as possible exploitative behaviour, such as excessive pricing."

The Commission said it was also looking into suspicions of anticompetitive behaviour that could have harmed natural gas suppliers themselves. (Reporting by Luke Baker and Charlie Dunmore, editing by Rex Merrifield)