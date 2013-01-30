EU may challenge more firms over patent lawsuits-Almunia

BRUSSELS Jan 30 EU regulators are considering
charging more firms with anti-competitive practices in using
injunctions to prevent rivals using their patents rather than
negotiating fair fees, a month after taking action against
Samsung Electronics, the EU's antitrust chief said
on Wednesday.
Firms resorting to court action instead of offering to
license their patents on fair and reasonable terms are abusing
their market position, Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
told a news briefing.
The European Commission is currently investigating patent
disputes involving Google, Microsoft, Apple
, Huawei, wireless technology patent holder
InterDigital and patent enforcement company MOSAID.
The European Commission stepped into the global patent
dispute arena last month, becoming the first antitrust regulator
to do so, accusing Samsung of abusing its dominant position by
trying to thwart Apple from using a patent essential to mobile
phone use.
"The decision we adopted in December was to launch a
statement of objections to Samsung and maybe some others will
follow," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news
conference. A statement of objections is the Commission's term
for a charge sheet of concerns, presented to a company for its
response.
Almunia did not identify any firms on the Commission's radar
screen.
Companies face fines up to 10 percent of their global
turnover if found guilty of breaching EU competition rules.