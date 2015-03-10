European Parliament votes in favour of cap on card transaction fees

BRUSSELS, March 10 The European Parliament on
Tuesday voted in favour of a bill to cap the fees retailers pay
to process debit and credit card transactions in a move
supporters say should lower costs for customers and businesses.
The bill was passed with 621 votes for, 26 against, and 29
abstentions, and the law is expected to take effect in October.
It followed an agreement reached among EU governments in
favour of the cap in December.
The cap will apply to cross-border and domestic card-based
payments which the bill's backers say cost businesses across the
EU around 10 billion euros ($10.75 billion) a year. The fees are
opaque and differ from country to country.
Retailers are charged for every card transaction and add the
costs to the prices of the goods or services they offer.
Pablo Zalba, the Spanish conservative lawmaker who steered
the proposal through parliament, said in a statement that the
law would set a level-playing field for payments across Europe.
"It should enhance fee transparency, stimulate competition
and enable both retailers and users to choose the card schemes
that offer them the best terms," he said after the bill was
passed.
The fees that banks charge retailers for processing
shopper's payments will be capped at 0.3 percent of the
transaction value for credit cards and 0.2 percent for
cross-border debit cards.
Domestic debit card fees will be capped at 0.2 percent of
the annual weighted average transaction value of all domestic
transactions within the card scheme.
Visa has said clarity on the fees was welcome, but
warned it could hurt the cards industry and said there was no
guarantee that retailers would pass savings on to consumers.
Fees charged by banks belonging to card schemes such as Visa
and MasterCard, so-called four-party schemes involving
the bank that issued the card, the retailer, the retailer's bank
and the card user, will be affected by the cap. They account for
the lion's share of the market.
The price cap will not apply to so-called three-party card
schemes, such as Diners and American Express, which
involve only one bank. Commercial cards used only for business
expenses will also be exempt from the new price cap.
Retailers will also be free to choose which cards to accept,
effectively ending the so-called 'Honour All Cards' rule.
Visa has said that could be bad for consumers if they are
unsure if their card will be accepted.
Regulators in individual EU countries are also investigating
the cards industry.
In Britain, where 70 percent of Europe's credit cards are
held, the financial watchdog is assessing the way cards are sold
amid concerns that poorer customers are trapped in a spiral of
debt on their cards.
($1 = 0.9304 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)