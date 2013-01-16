Syngenta, Bayer pesticides pose honeybee threat -EFSA

* EU scientists warn against use in maize, rapeseed crops
* No link found between pesticides and bee colony collapse
* Commission says will take action if findings confirmed
* Pesticide makers say ban would hurt farm jobs, income
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 Three widely-used pesticides
made by Switzerland's Syngenta and Germany's Bayer pose an acute
risk to honeybees, the European Union's food safety watchdog
said on Wednesday, but stopped short of linking them to bee
colony collapse.
Fears over the effects on bees of neonicotinoid insecticides
- among the most commonly used crop pesticides in the world -
led France to withdraw approval in June last year for Syngenta's
Cruiser OSR, used to treat rapeseed crops.
Responding to the opinion by the European Food Safety
Authority (EFSA), the European Commission said it was ready to
take the necessary steps if its findings are confirmed, raising
the prospect of EU-wide restrictions on the use of the products.
The three pesticides analysed by EFSA were clothianidin and
imidacloprid, both of which are primarily produced by Bayer's
agricultural unit Bayer CropScience, and Syngenta's
thiamethoxam, the active ingredient in Cruiser OSR.
EFSA said harmful pesticide residues in the pollen and
nectar of plants treated with the three chemicals meant that
they should only be used on crops not attractive to honeybees,
such as sugarbeet. That would exclude their use on maize,
rapeseed and sunflower crops.
Bees also face an acute risk from exposure to drifting
pesticide dust following sowing of cereal seeds treated with the
chemicals, including wheat and barley, EFSA said.
However, the EU scientists found no link between use of the
pesticides and the phenomenon known as bee colony collapse
disorder, which has seen bee populations fall rapidly in recent
years across Europe and North America.
"Due to shortcomings in the data, EFSA was unable to
finalise assessments for long-term risks to colony survival and
development... and therefore conclusions could not be drawn on
colony collapse disorder," the opinion said.
Bayer CropScience said in a statement it did not believe
EFSA's findings altered the conclusions of previous EU
assessments of its products, which found no unacceptable risks
in their use.
"It is very important that any political decision relating
to registrations of neonicotinoid-containing products should be
based on clear scientific evidence of adverse effects of the
affected products under realistic conditions of use," the
statement said.
A study by Britain's Food and Environment Research Agency
said last year that there was no evidence that use of
neonicotinoids could cause the collapse of whole bee colonies.
WORKER BEES
Bees are important pollinators of flowering plants,
including many fruit and vegetable crops. A 2011 U.N. report
estimated that bees and other pollinators such as butterflies,
beetles and birds do work worth 153 billion euros a year to the
world economy.
EFSA said current gaps in the scientific data meant it had
been unable to assess the risks posed to bees by some of the
authorised uses of the pesticides, and there was a high level of
uncertainty in its latest evaluation.
Pesticide manufacturers seized on the uncertainty in EFSA's
findings, and said the opinion provided no grounds to challenge
the currently approved use of the chemicals.
"Restricting neonicotinoid pesticides on the basis of
potential risks will do nothing to improve overall bee health
but would do enormous damage to farming and food production in
Europe," Friedhelm Schmider, the head of European pesticide
lobby ECPA, said in a statement.
A report published on Tuesday - commissioned by ECPA and the
EU farmers' association COPA-COGECA - found that current
treatment of seeds using the three pesticides boosted EU
commodity crop revenues by more than 2 billion euros a year, and
said that 50,000 farm jobs could be lost if the products were
banned.
The Commission's health spokesman Frederic Vincent told a
regular news briefing that EU government officials would discuss
the findings at the end of the month, but that further research
may be needed before drawing firm conclusions.
"As far as we're concerned it's quite clear. If the report
and ensuing studies highlight that there is a problem with these
products, then the Commission, together with member states, will
take the necessary measures," he said.