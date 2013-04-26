UK designers Westwood, Hamnett join campaign to save bees

LONDON, April 26 Top British fashion designers
Vivienne Westwood and Katharine Hamnett joined bee campaigners
outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday to urge
the government to support a proposed European Union (EU) ban on
pesticides which harm bees.
Britain is currently one of a group of countries blocking
attempts to introduce a Europe-wide ban on the world's most
widely used insecticides, neonicotinoids, arguing their impact
on bees is unclear.
A vote takes place in Brussels on April 29 on whether to ban
the poisons on flowering crops.
"If there's any chance that they're killing the bees as a
precautionary measure they need to be banned," Hamnett, who has
campaigned against pesticides for decades, told Reuters TV.
"The British government is committing political suicide I
think by not supporting this ban."
Britain, Germany and three other countries abstained from a
vote earlier this year.
Hamnett questioned whether this was because two major
pesticide companies, Germany's Bayer and Swiss company Syngenta,
which has operations in Britain, are lobbying against the ban,
saying the impact of pesticides on bees is unproven.
"Are they in bed with Syngenta or Bayer or are they just
stupid?" said Hamnett.
The companies have proposed a plan which includes planting
more flowering margins around fields to provide bee habitats,
monitoring to detect the neonicotinoid pesticides blamed for the
decline, and research into the impact of parasites and viruses.
The fashion duo then handed in a petition to Prime Minister
David Cameron's Downing Street office, urging the government to
put environmental concerns ahead of pressure from the
agribusiness lobby.
"Why is government supporting big business because it
doesn't help people at all? What is good for the planet is good
for the economy," said Westwood.
Bees are currently suffering a sharp decline and colony
collapse due to a variety of reasons.
Campaigners argue that bees are crucial for the planet as
they perform a vital role in pollinating crops and their
disappearance will have catastrophic effects on the world.
They want pre-emptive action taken on banning pesticides
while more research is carried out to fully assess how seriously
pesticides affect bees.
"This could become a really serious problem. There are parts
of China where they have to pollinate fruit trees by hand
because they have wiped out their insects through overuse of
chemicals," said Quentin Gibon who joined the protest wearing a
bee costume.
Earlier this year EU governments failed to agree a ban on
three widely used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees,
but the European Commission is threatening to force such a ban
through unless member states agree a compromise next week.
