EU to ban bee-harming pesticides despite split vote -source

BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Commission will
temporarily restrict the use of three of the world's most widely
used pesticides over fears they harm bees, after EU governments
failed to reach agreement on the issue, a Commission source
said.
In a vote on Monday, EU governments officials failed to
decide whether or not to impose a two-year ban on the class of
pesticides known as neonicotinoids, which are chiefly produced
by Germany's Bayer and Switzerland's Syngenta
.
"Even though there was no clear decision, 15 member states
voted in favour of the proposal, so the Commission will proceed
with adoption," the Commission source said.