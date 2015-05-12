WHO findings on weed killer will not speed up EU safety review

* Monsanto has no comment
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 12 EU regulators will not
accelerate a decision on whether to restrict use of the world's
most widely used weed killer, even though it has been linked to
cancer by the World Health Organization (WHO), officials said on
Tuesday.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part
of the WHO, said in March that glyphosate was "probably
carcinogenic to humans".
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, made by
Monsanto, the world's biggest seed company.
In response to the IARC findings, the U.S. Environment
Protection Agency said it may start testing food products for
residues.
Campaign group Greenpeace is among those demanding an EU
response.
It wrote to Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis urging
him to take account of the IARC decision in an ongoing review of
the safety of glyphosate and, as an interim measure, to suspend
its use in cases where the exposure risk is particularly high.
His reply, dated May 6, seen by Reuters, said it had not
been considered necessary "to consider a precautionary action".
The current approval period for glyphosate ends on Dec. 31
and the Commission is deciding whether to extend it.
"No decision will be taken until all the steps of the
evaluation process regarding a possible renewal, have been
completed," said an EU official, who asked not to be named.
"Relevant scientific elements available will be taken into
consideration."
Some businesses and authorities are already moving to limit
glyphosate use.
The German Rewe retail group announced it would cease
stocking glyphosate-containing products by the end of September,
while German regional ministers have called for a ban on
glyphosate use by amateur gardeners, as well as a suspension in
municipal parks and playgrounds.
At national level, however, the German government said it
would have to wait for the Commission's EU-wide reassessment.
"Waiting for all scientists, including those on the
pesticide industry's payroll, to agree 100 percent would be
reckless," Franziska Achterberg, Greenpeace EU food policy
director, said.
"The Commission must take precautionary action and suspend
the use of glyphosate where people are most exposed, either
directly or through residues in our food."
Campaign group Avaaz launched a petition last month calling
for a temporary suspension while regulators assessed the IARC
findings.
It has been signed by nearly 1.4 million people, including
more than 850,000 from the European Union.
Monsanto was not available for comment, although its website
includes a statement saying it disagreed with the IARC
classification for glyphosate.
