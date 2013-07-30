UPDATE 2-Peugeot bailout gets EU green light

* Peugeot must keep debt in check - EU
* Carmaker due to publish H1 results on Wednesday
By Laurence Frost and Foo Yun Chee
PARIS/BRUSSELS, July 30 PSA Peugeot Citroen
won EU approval for a 7 billion euro ($9.28 billion)
state-backed debt rescue, keeping the French automaker afloat as
it struggles to rein in losses.
The European Commission said it had approved the financing
aid, granted last year, on condition that Peugeot keeps debt in
check and pays a higher rate as its financing business improves.
"This is a balanced result which offers the PSA group the
chance to make a new start on a sound basis," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Peugeot, the carmaker worst hit by Europe's five-year auto
market slump, made a loss of 5 billion euros last year and is
still burning through more than 100 million each month.
The Paris-based company was forced to negotiate the
three-year state guarantee for its car loans arm, Banque PSA
Finance, after a series of credit downgrades swelled borrowing
costs.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin is due to announce first-half
results on Wednesday and give an update on a restructuring plan
in which the company is cutting 11,200 jobs over two years.
Peugeot shares rose sharply in after-hours trading and were
up 5.7 percent in Frankfurt. The stock had earlier
closed at 9 euros in Paris, up 4 percent on the day.
"This agreement has strengthened Banque PSA's financing and
offers visibility and financing confirmed for more than three
years," the company said in a statement welcoming the decision.
Under the terms of the EU approval, Peugeot will have to
refrain from significant acquisitions and take "additional
corrective action" if net debt approaches an unspecified
threshold, the Commission said.
The restrictions will also prevent parts subsidiary Faurecia
from making acquisitions worth more than 100 million euros
without specific EU approval, the 57 percent-owned division said
in a separate statement.
The hurdle is "unlikely to have a material impact" on
Faurecia's strategy prioritising internal growth, it said.
Under the EU approval terms, the price paid by Peugeot for
its guarantee must be raised if its lending arm significantly
increases its business among Peugeot and Citroen customers.
The conditions add to those imposed by the French government
in return for the aid, including limits on executive pay and job
cuts and a government-appointed board director.
Peugeot and Banco Santander are discussing a
finance venture that could replace the guarantee and bring the
carmaker more freedom from state interference, people with
knowledge of the matter said last week.
The founding Peugeot family has also offered to give up
control as part of a closer tie-up with 7 percent shareholder
General Motors or another industrial partner, sources
have said.
Besides the debt guarantee, deemed equivalent to a 486
million euro subsidy, Brussels approved a further 86 million in
government funding for a Peugeot mild diesel hybrid programme,
according to the statement.