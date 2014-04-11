European states contact Airbus, Boeing over plan to buy 8-10 refuelling planes

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
BRUSSELS, April 11 Five European countries interested in buying between eight and 10 military refuelling and transport planes have asked for information on products and pricing from Airbus and Boeing, a European defence official said on Friday.
A contract for the planes is expected to be signed around the middle of next year, an official with the European Defence Agency (EDA), the European Union's defence arm, told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.