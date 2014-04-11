European states contact Airbus, Boeing over plan to buy 8-10 refuelling planes

BRUSSELS, April 11 Five European countries interested in buying between eight and 10 military refuelling and transport planes have asked for information on products and pricing from Airbus and Boeing, a European defence official said on Friday.

A contract for the planes is expected to be signed around the middle of next year, an official with the European Defence Agency (EDA), the European Union's defence arm, told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)