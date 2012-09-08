Italy's Monti calls for EU meeting to tackle anti-euro "populism"

ROME, Sept 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
called on Saturday for a meeting of European Union heads of
government to discuss the growing signs of disunity and populism
in the region, fuelled by the euro zone's debt crisis.
"There are many manifestations of populism that are aimed at
disunity in nearly all the member states," Monti said in a joint
news conference with European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy at an economic conference in northern Italy.
Monti, who has repeatedly warned of the re-emergence of
national prejudices and stereotypes, said he had proposed that
the meeting be held in the seat of Rome's city government, where
one of the EU's founding treaties was signed in 1957.
Van Rompuy said he was in favour of a meeting to foster
European integration and had orginally intended that it be held
by the end of 2014, but he now believed it would be "a good idea
to have it much earlier."