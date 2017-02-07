Ireland challenges Facebook in threat to cross-border data pact

| DUBLIN
DUBLIN Feb 7 Ireland's privacy watchdog has
launched a bid to refer Facebook's data transfer
mechanism to the European Union's top court in a landmark case
that could put the shifting of data across the Atlantic under
renewed legal threat.
The move is the latest challenge to the various methods by
which large tech firms such as Google and Apple
move personal data of EU citizens back to the United
States.
The issue of data privacy came to the fore after revelations
in 2013 from former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden
of mass U.S. surveillance caused political outrage in Europe and
stoked mistrust of large technology companies and an overhaul in
the way businesses can move personal data - from human resources
information to people's browsing histories - so as to protect
Europeans' information against U.S. surveillance.
Ireland's data protection commissioner, who has jurisdiction
over Facebook as its European headquarters are in Dublin, wants
The Court of Justice of the European Union to determine the
validity of Facebook's "model contracts" - common legal
arrangements used by thousands of firms to transfer personal
data outside the 28-nation bloc.
Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has formed
the view that some of the complaints against the model contracts
are "well founded," Michael Collins, a lawyer for the
commissioner told Ireland's High Court on Tuesday.
"If you share her doubts - it doesn't mean you have to be
finally satisfied - then you must make a reference to the
European Court... The Commissioner's concern is simply to get it
right, not to advocate for any particular result."
Collins said only the CJEU and not a national court or the
Data Protection Commissioner has the jurisdiction to rule a
European Commission decision invalid.
He said that under EU law, a transfer of data can only be
made to a country outside the EU if that country ensures an
adequate level of protection.
A ruling against model clauses could cause major headaches
for companies that need to transfer personal data to the United
States - be it for completing credit card transactions, hotel
bookings or moving employee data between countries.
The Irish commissioner's office initially became involved
after Austrian law student and privacy activist Max Schrems made
a complaint in Dublin about Facebook's handling of his data in
the United States.
Schrems and other privacy campaigners contend that
alternative arrangements such as model clauses don't offer
Europeans any means of redress either.
The court has since agreed to a request to allow the United
States government to join the case, potentially giving the new
U.S. administration a platform to lay out its views on
surveillance laws.
Facebook, which is due to speak in court during the case,
said in May that it was one of thousands of companies that used
model clauses and said it had a number of legal ways of moving
data to the United States.
