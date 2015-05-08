EU antitrust regulators query Qualcomm rivals on its business practices

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 8 EU antitrust regulators are
asking Qualcomm's rivals how the U.S. chipmaker's
business practices and the way it licenses its products affect
them, as part of an investigation begun seven months ago, a
document seen by Reuters showed.
Qualcomm has been feeling the regulatory heat in Europe, the
United States, China, Japan and South Korea in recent years as
watchdogs focus on its licensing model and its power over
patents.
The bulk of its revenue comes from selling baseband chips,
which enable phones to communicate with carrier networks, but a
large portion of its profit comes from licensing patents for its
CDMA cellphone technology.
The European Commission told Qualcomm in October last year
that it was investigating the way it sells and markets its
chips, as well as rebates and financial incentives offered to
customers, the company said in a regulatory filing last month.
In a questionnaire sent to competitors last week, the EU
competition authority asked about the impact of various Qualcomm
practices such as pass-through rights where phone makers are
allowed to use patents already licensed by Qualcomm.
It also wanted to know how they feel about cross-licences
and mutual non-assertion provisions in which companies agree not
to enforce patent rights against each other.
Recipients of the document of more than 40 questions have
until mid-May to respond.
A Commission spokeswoman declined to comment and Qualcomm
had no immediate comment.
This is one of two EU inquiries into the company. The other
probe, begun in 2010, was triggered by a complaint from British
cellphone chipmaker Icera, a subsidiary of Qualcomm rival Nvidia
Corp, about rebates and financial incentives.
The EU executive scrapped a two-year probe into the
company's patent royalties in 2009 after complainants including
Ericsson and Texas Instruments withdrew their
grievances.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Pravin Char)