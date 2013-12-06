UPDATE 1-Philips, Samsung, Metro offices raided by EU inspectors

* Philips, Samsung, Media-Saturn raided
* All say cooperating with inspectors
* Raids come in highly competitive market
AMSTERDAM/FRANKFURT, Dec 6 Philips,
Samsung Electronics and Media-Saturn,
Europe's largest chain of consumer electronics stores, said on
Friday they were among companies visited by European Commission
officers this week on suspicion of breaking competition rules.
The Commission said on Thursday its officers had raided
several companies involved in making and selling consumer
electronics and small domestic appliances, concerned that the
firms had worked together to limit the sale of some goods online
to drive up their prices.
It did not give the names or locations of the companies
inspected by its officers on Dec. 3.
The investigation comes as traditional electronics retailers
wage a fierce battle with online rivals such as Amazon.
The EU antitrust regulator can fine companies up to 10
percent of their global revenue for breaking EU rules.
All three companies said they were cooperating with the EU
authorities, but declined any further comment.