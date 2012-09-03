UPDATE 1-Moody's changes EU rating outlook to negative

SYDNEY, Sept 4 Moody's Investors Service has
changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the European Union to
negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to
cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers:
Germany, France, UK and Netherlands.
The move will add to pressure on the European Central Bank
to provide details of a new debt-buying scheme to help deeply
indebted euro zone states at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Back in July, Moody's changed its outlook for Germany, the
Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative as fallout from Europe's
debt crisis cast a shadow over its top-rated countries. The
outlook on France and the UK are also negative.
"The negative outlook on the EU's long-term ratings reflects
the negative outlook on the Aaa ratings of the member states
with large contributions to the EU budget: Germany, France, the
UK and the Netherlands, which together account for around 45
percent of the EU's budget revenue," the ratings agency said.
Moody's said the EU's rating would be particularly sensitive
to any changes in the ratings of these four Aaa member states,
implying that if it downgraded these four it might also cut the
EU's rating.
Likewise, Moody's said the outlook for the EU could go back
to stable if the outlooks on the four key Aaa countries also
returned to stable.
The agency also changed to negative the outlook the European
Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), on whose behalf the European
Commission is also empowered to borrow.