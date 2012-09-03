Moody's changes EU ratings outlook to negative

SYDNEY, Sept 4 Moody's Investors Service has
changed to negative from stable its outlook on the Aaa long-term
issuer rating of the European Union (EU).
The rating agency has also changed to negative from stable
its outlook on the provisional (P)Aaa rating of the EU's
medium-term note (MTN) programme.
"The negative outlook on the EU's long-term ratings reflects
the negative outlook on the Aaa ratings of the member states
with large contributions to the EU budget: Germany, France, the
UK and the Netherlands, which together account for around 45
percent of the EU's budget revenue," the agency said.
Moody's said the EU's rating would be particularly
sensitive to any changes in the ratings of these four Aaa member
states.