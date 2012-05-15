EU banks to discuss rating agencies dominance-FT

LONDON May 15 Around 20 of Europe's biggest
banks are to discuss plans to challenge the dominance of the top
three credit ratings agencies, the Financial Times reported.
The plans will be discussed in Frankfurt on Wednesday at a
meeting of the CFO Network, a loose federation of finance
directors from Europe's top banks, according to the article
published on the FT's website on Tuesday.
Some of the banks want to change the culture of information
disclosure of the "Big Three" credit rating agencies, Standard &
Poor's, Moody's and Fitch.
"They get privileged information. In future, maybe they
should only get a standard pack, putting everyone on an equal
footing," said one person familiar with the plan, cited by the
FT.
Also under discussion at the CFO meeting will be the topic
of bank liquidity, amid concerns the ensuing euro zone crisis
could freeze up interbank lending, the FT said.
The "Big Three" credit rating agencies have been criticised
by policymakers for helping to sow the seeds of the financial
crisis.
The EU's regulator, the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA), in March called for the "Big Three" to improve
their explanations of downgrades.
The EU is now approving its third set of rules in as many
years for rating agencies. The latest draft law includes a
requirement for users to switch to another agency after a
certain number of years to boost competition.