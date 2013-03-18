UPDATE 2-Ratings agencies come under fire from EU watchdog

* EU markets watchdog criticises Moody's, S&P, Fitch
* Says evaluation of banks not transparent enough
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 18 The European Union's markets
watchdog has criticised the world's top three credit ratings
agencies for a lack of transparency over how they evaluate banks
and demanded more robust internal reviews of their methods.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), which
studied Moody's, Fitch and Standard & Poor's
, said on Monday there was inadequate disclosure of the
in-house methodologies used to compile their ratings and how
they keep these methods under review.
One criticism was that the agencies, after making changes to
their rating methods, did not then place the actual ratings on
the banks under observation for possible change as well.
The agencies must now review within six months any
individual ratings affected by methodology changes.
Announcing the results of its second annual review of the
banking sector, ESMA said it looked at bank ratings because of
their close link to ratings of government debt, a focus of the
euro zone crisis.
The EU has passed three sets of laws over the past three
years to directly supervise ratings agencies after finding flaws
in ratings during the 2007-09 financial crisis. Some securitised
products became untradeable despite being given high ratings.
Rating downgrades of sovereign debt of some euro zone
countries during the crisis also angered policymakers. For
example, Standard & Poor's infuriated Greece in 2011 when it cut
the rating on its sovereign debt while the country's EU bailout
was being renegotiated.
ESMA, which supervises 20 agencies, said on Monday its
annual review found that ratings agencies in general have not
"sufficiently embedded" the main requirements of EU rules.
"Considering the continued importance of credit ratings in
financial markets, it is extremely important that credit rating
agencies identify and remedy these issues in their businesses
which may undermine the independence, objectivity and the
quality of credit ratings," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor said.
The Paris-based watchdog has put in place "remedial action
plans" for the three agencies, which make up the bulk of ratings
globally.
They will have to detail all relevant factors, models,
assumptions and criteria used in calculating a bank's ratings.
They must also keep better records and improve internal
reviews of how their methodologies are performing.
Moody's spokesman Daniel Piels said: "Moody's is fully
committed to complying with the European regulation and to
further enhancing the transparency, performance and processes
surrounding our ratings as part of ESMA's continuing supervision
of our industry."
S&P said it was enhancing its rating processes and
activities and committed to making further improvements.
Fitch was unable to comment immediately.