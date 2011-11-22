EU high-level group to study banks structure

* High level banks group to report back in 2012
* Barnier plans "shadow bank" draft law next year
* Bank resolution draft law to come "as soon as possible"
* EU lawmaker seek to reinsert sovereign debt rating ban
BRUSSELS, Nov 22 The European Union's
executive will set up a high-level group to study the structure
of banks and report back next year, the bloc's financial
services chief said on Tuesday.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier said it would
be modelled on the group headed by former IMF director general
Jacques de Larosiere that led to radical changes in financial
supervision.
The group will start work in the next "few weeks and months"
to see what lessons can be drawn from the crisis and reforms
such as those in Britain.
Next month the UK government is expected to propose a draft
law to "ringfence" the retail arm of banks with capital so that
deposits are safe at all times.
"It will have a look on that subject of structure of banks
and separation in risk management," Barnier told the European
Parliament's economic affairs committee.
The group is expected to report back in 2012.
"I hope it's going to be open ended in regard to
conclusions," Barnier said.
Proposals to split up Europe's universal banks -- where
investment banking and retail deposits are part of the same
group -- would likely be opposed by countries such as Germany
and France, and the UK reform stops short of breaking up
lenders.
Barnier will also make a legislative proposal next year to
regulate "shadow banks" such as money market funds and special
investment vehicles, seen by supervisors as too lightly
regulated.
He also plans to publish "as soon as possible" a draft law
on better coordination among supervisors in winding down ailing
banks and without relying on more taxpayer bailouts.
Barnier wants to force losses on bondholders of a bank but
is worried this will further spook markets at the present time
and has delayed his plans.
RATING BAN REINSERTED?
Lawmakers told Barnier they will propose amending his draft
law to regulate credit rating agencies, published last week.
Some lawmakers want to reinsert Barnier's original proposal
to temporarily ban sovereign debt ratings of countries in
exceptional market circumstances.
He was forced to ditch this from the final draft law for
further work after opposition from several fellow commissioners.
Jean-Paul Gauzes, a French centre-right member from
parliament's largest political bloc, will table amendments.
"It's important to act. We will be going further," Gauzes
said, adding that countries in the euro zone deserved to have
specific arrangements to protect them in troubled markets.
Italian centre-left lawmaker, Leonardo Domenici, who will
steer the measure through parliament, said the draft law had
been weakened by the ratings ban omission.
"It wouldn't be the first time that parliament would
actually improve the proposals that were originally brought
forward by the Commission," Barnier said.
